From Bethesda Magazine: A wedding at the museum

The couple: Maria Havenstein (maiden name Ayers), 33, grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. She works at Touch Less Car Wash, her family’s business, helping to manage operations at its two locations in Gaithersburg. Paul Havenstein, 36, also grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School. He is a trial attorney at McCarthy Wilson in Rockville. They live in Chevy Chase with their miniature schnauzer, Oshie, named after the former Washington Capitals hockey player.

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

How they met: After being set up by mutual friends, Maria and Paul went on their first date to Barrel & Crow in downtown Bethesda on April 1, 2021. “I almost didn’t go on the date,” she recalls, because Paul messaged her an April Fool’s joke beforehand. “I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s one of these guys. He’s going to be weird, he’s going to be annoying,’ ” she says. Thankfully, the joke was on her: They hit it off, bonding easily over their Bethesda upbringings. “I probably talked the entire time,” Maria says. Paul, for his part, was happy to listen. “It just felt really natural and was really easy, and so it blossomed pretty quickly,” he says.

The proposal: Paul popped the question in September 2023 in a gazebo on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral, where the pair used to stroll when they first started dating and Maria lived nearby. “It was also a meaningful spot because Maria’s dad had proposed to her mom at the Washington National Cathedral,” Paul says.

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

The ceremony: Family ties remained strong at the July 20, 2024, wedding ceremony at St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C., where Maria’s grandparents, parents and sister had also tied the knot. “That just even magnified it and made it even more special,” Maria says. The pair recited standard vows in front of their 225 guests after sharing their personal vows at the rehearsal dinner the night before. “I just spoke about how I’m so lucky because Maria is good at all the things that I’m not good at,” Paul says, while Maria compared their life to a portrait—a nod to their choice of reception venue. “Paul gives us the structure and the outline and makes us actually have shape into something,” she says, “and I add the colors to make it vibrant.”

- Advertisement -

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

The reception: After the ceremony, guests took buses to the reception venue, the Kogod Courtyard, a 28,000-square-foot space nestled between the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. “It just felt so unique and different,” Maria says of the courtyard, which opened up to private parties in 2019. Its public setting presented some logistical issues during the soiree’s set-up. “People were taking silverware and trying to take the flower arrangements,” Maria says.

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

As they entered the space, guests were greeted by a towering escort wall filled with postcards of famous paintings, each bearing a handwritten note from the newlyweds. “I started probably six months in advance,” Maria says of the elaborate homage to their venue. During cocktail hour, a faux greenery divider split the room in two. As dinner neared, gold doors in the middle parted to reveal the bar, monogrammed dance floor and candlelit tablescapes, complete with soaring bouquets of white blooms and lush greenery.

After the couple’s first dance—“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole—the band got guests on the dance floor, where there was a basket of flip-flops available for the taking. A rotary phone “guest book” recorded voice messages for the newlyweds. “They got continuously more entertaining as the night went on and people had more drinks,” Paul says with a laugh.

The food: Since the reception didn’t start until late evening, after the museums closed to the public, the newlyweds made sure guests were well fed from the moment they arrived. That started with passed cocktail hour hors d’oeuvres such as rosemary grilled lamb chops, mac-and-cheese bites and Brussels sprout cups, as well as a Spanish tapas station. A vodka martini served as Paul’s signature cocktail, while Maria’s was a tequila grapefruit crush. For the plated feast, a first course of burrata paired with melon, cucumber and baby arugula was followed by a main course of short ribs, branzino over fennel and tomato, corn souffle and broccolini.

Dessert included a selection of miniature treats—salted pretzel chocolate mousse bites, red velvet cupcakes, Oreo cheesecakes—and a wedding cake with a medley of flavors: vanilla cake soaked with Earl Grey, chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and salted caramel cream, and vanilla cake with peach jam and dulce de leche filling. But the biggest hit was a “roving” cannoli bar—waiters carried a tray around the dance floor, offering up made-to-order cannoli with all the fixings. Erasing any chance a guest could go home hungry, fried chicken sandwiches were available to go as the festivities wrapped up around 1 a.m.

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

The outfits: The dress code was “very classic black tie,” Paul says, and both bride and groom delivered.Maria picked out a Monique Lhuillier strapless gown at Carine’s Bridal Atelier in D.C. “It felt like it matched the occasion,” Maria says of the dress, which she traded for a blinged-out mini from Saks during the reception. She finished the bridal ensemble with a pearl-studded veil and a gold bangle of her grandmother’s that many of the women in her family have worn on their wedding days. Paul wore a custom-made tuxedo from J.Hilburn, donning a white dinner jacket for eating and dancing. “Paul being a trial attorney, suits are what he wears on a Monday,” Maria says. “We had to step it up.”

The honeymoon: The newlyweds took off for a “mini-moon” right after the wedding, spending three days decompressing at the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland. Because “the wedding was so much build-up, we wanted just to kind of relax,” Paul says. “We didn’t want to hop on an international flight immediately.” Come September, though, that’s what they did, jetting off to Italy to spend 10 days exploring Rome, the Vatican and the Amalfi Coast.

Photo credit: Ronald Flores Photography

Vendors: Band, Sound Society Band; catering, Occasions Caterers; church, St. Dominic Church; decor and florals, Edge Floral Event Designers; dress, Carine’s Bridal Atelier; hair, Hair by Remona; invitations, Kelly Joyce Design; lighting, Digital Lightning; makeup, Makeup by Mimi Tran; photo booth, Booth-o-Rama; photographer, Ronald Flores Photography; planning and design, Michele Hodges Events; suit, J.Hilburn; venue, Kogod Courtyard.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.