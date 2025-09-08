Lawyer argues Catherine Hoggle still unfit for trial ahead of Monday court appearance

The lawyer for Catherine Hoggle, the Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children more than a decade ago, wrote in court documents on Friday that “there has been no change in her legal status relative to her competency to stand trial.” It comes as Hoggle was released from a maximum security psychiatric facility in July and then indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. The next court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday afternoon. [The Washington Post]

County residents discuss Trump, tariffs with Raskin during Zoom town hall

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) appeared on a Zoom town hall on Thursday to answer questions and talk politics with more than 15,000 attendees. The Takoma Park resident called tariffs “completely unconstitutional” and outlined how some in Congress are “doing everything in our power to stop Donald Trump.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Head Coach Matt Schwartzback gave an extensive interview ahead of the Barons ahead of their opening game Friday night. The team lost to Churchill 16-0. [Sports Illustrated] Check up on scores and standings on Bethesda Today’s new sports page.

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 73 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it

Domestic violence, mental health top issues for sheriff candidate Will Milam

Detectives seek help identifying possible witness to 2022 Silver Spring parking garage homicide

From Bethesda Magazine: Checking in on MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor