County Council to review University Boulevard Corridor Plan draft

The Montgomery County Council is slated to meet with the county planning board Tuesday to hear a presentation on the unanimously approved draft of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan, which aims to guide development, growth, transit and safety in the area for about 20 years along a busy and dense section of Silver Spring.

The council will also hold a public hearing for a bill introducing a county electricity aggregator.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

University Boulevard Corridor Plan draft

The council will receive a briefing on the draft from Artie Harris, chair of the planning board; Jason Sartori, director of the planning department; and Carrie Sanders, the chief of the East County Planning Division, among others.

According to its website, the University Boulevard Corridor Plan focuses on three miles of University Boulevard between I-495 and Wheaton, “with the aim to address community needs related to traffic safety, regional connectivity, environmental sustainability, corridor-focused growth and economic development.”

On June 12, the Montgomery County Planning Board approved its draft of the plan after eight work sessions in which Montgomery Planning staff and the board revised various sections of the plan based on community feedback from a late-February public hearing.

The proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan includes recommendations focused on traffic safety, zoning, pedestrian connectivity and transit-oriented growth. It also explores opportunities to provide dedicated transit lanes along University Boulevard and Colesville Road and support bus rapid transit, create bikeway and walkway networks, and widen sidewalks.

At the time of approval, Harris said the plan was a “step toward creating a safer and more connected community.”

According to the County Council meeting agenda, the planning staff will brief the council on the drafts ahead of two public hearings. The first public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Montgomery Blair High School, 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The second will be Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., at the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville.

The County Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will start reviewing the plan on Sept. 29, according to council documents.

County electricity aggregator bill hearing

A public hearing is also scheduled on Tuesday for a bill that would establish a community choice aggregator (CCA), according to council documents. A community choice aggregator is a group that purchases electricity that allows local governments to “buy on behalf of residents, businesses, and municipal accounts. CCA works in partnership with the region’s existing utilities, which continue to deliver electricity and maintain the grid,” according to council documents.

The legislation would establish a community choice aggregator, create requirements around the aggregator’s operations and amend the law regarding electrical supply environmental stability, according to the bill. County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) is the lead sponsor on the bill.

The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill in 2021 that allows the county to create a community choice aggregator pilot program.

According to council documents, the bill would create a community choice aggregator in the Department of Environmental Protection. The aggregator would be required to have the capacity to serve as an electricity supplier for “all residential and small commercial electric customers” and provide electric customers with a percentage of renewable energy.