Judge postpones competency hearing for Clarksburg mom accused of killing her children

Catherine Hoggle, a Clarksburg mother accused of killing her two missing children in 2014, will return to Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville in early December for a competency hearing after a judge postponed the court proceeding Monday afternoon.

The decision to postpone the hearing came after state prosecutors requested a comprehensive hearing on the issue and argued that Hoggle’s competency needs further evaluation. Judge James Bonifant postponed the competency hearing to Dec. 8 and 9.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said during Monday’s hearing in Rockville that prosecutors plan to subpoena medical and release records from the psychiatric hospital where Hoggle stayed for more than a decade until her release in July. Prosecutors also plan to hire an independent expert to evaluate Hoggle’s mental competency, McCarthy said, as well as review video conversations and writings that were seized by investigators after Hoggle’s Aug. 1 arrest.

McCarthy declined to speak with reporters after Monday’s hearing.

- Advertisement -

Hoggle, 38, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was reindicted on two first-degree murder charges in early August by a Circuit Court grand jury. The indictment stems from the September 2014 disappearance of her children, Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2. The children have never been found.

Montgomery County police arrested Hoggle on Aug. 1 in Kent County after authorities learned she had been released from a maximum-security psychiatric hospital where she had been held since 2015. She has previously been found not competent to stand trial on multiple occasions. On Aug. 5, a judge ordered Hoggle to be held without bond in county jail. Since then, Hoggle has been held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

Hoggle’s attorney, David Felsen, said in court that a doctor’s opinion in a competency report prepared for Monday’s hearing was consistent with previous opinions that Hoggle is not competent to stand trial. That report was sealed during court proceedings on Monday. Felsen did not detail Hoggle’s mental health history but described it in court as “long and tortured.”

“There have been ups and downs in terms of how pronounced symptoms are, but sometimes things got better, sometimes things got worse. But the overall result is the same,” Felsen told reporters after the hearing.

He also noted that there is a 2022 court order stating that Hoggle is “incompetent and non-restorable.” Felsen argued that order remains.

Since her latest arrest, Felsen has maintained that Hoggle is still not competent to stand trial. A judge’s ruling that Hoggle is incompetent to stand trial would end Montgomery County prosecutors’ hopes of bringing Hoggle to trial.

During the hearing, Bonifant also scheduled a bond review hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Rockville circuit court. Felsen recently filed a motion to alter Hoggle’s bond, he said Monday.

Felsen said that because Hoggle is incompetent, she should not be held in jail, but instead in a “therapeutic setting.” He did not share details about what the alternative would be, adding that it would be up to a medical professional’s discretion.

“You can’t imprison an incompetent person, so she can’t be held in a jail,” Felsen said. However, she can be held under a civil commitment.”

- Advertisement -

11 years later

Monday’s hearing also falls one day after the 11th anniversary of the disappearance of Hoggle’s two children, on Sept. 7, 2014. According to prosecutors, the children’s father, Troy Turner, reported the children and Hoggle as missing after Hoggle slipped away while the two had been driving around in search of the children. Hoggle was found about a week later, but Sarah and Jacob have never been found.

After she was found, Hoggle was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crimes of child neglect and interfering with a police investigation. In January 2015, Hoggle was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

In September 2017, the initial misdemeanor charges were dismissed and Hoggle was instead charged in Montgomery County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment. Several months later in December 2017, she was again ruled incompetent to stand trial. The murder charges were dropped in November 2022 after a judge found she remained mentally unfit to stand trial.

In urging that Hoggle be held without bail, McCarthy told the court in August that Hoggle told an acquaintance that she strangled her children. In addition, McCarthy said investigators had found a drawing of three children being thrown in a trash can along with Hoggle’s belongings that were found in the women’s restroom of a county office building during her disappearance. Hoggle has a third child who was not with her when she disappeared.

Hoggle was arrested after the “state became aware” that she had been discharged on July 23 from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

After her release from the hospital, court records indicate that Hoggle lived at a residence in Chestertown, Maryland. According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation’s property database, the home is owned by Crossroads Community Inc., a behavioral health recovery organization that provides services including psychiatric and residential rehabilitation programs.

McCarthy said in an August press conference that after hearing of Hoggle’s release and learning of her whereabouts, county police investigated the area and spotted Hoggle shopping and walking about the Chestertown community.

Hoggle’s mother, Lindsey Hoggle, told reporters after the August bond hearing that she did not agree with her daughter being released from the psychiatric facility.

“She went from leg shackles and handcuffs to living on her own in a dorm-like facility,” Lindsey Hoggle said.