Affordable housing program ‘kind of sucks,’ Elrich says  

The Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDU) program in Montgomery County “actually kind of sucks” and there will be legislation introduced to expand it, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Monday morning at a District 18 Breakfast Club meeting where he also discussed safety and immigration enforcement.

“No developer is going to build affordability in and of their own accord,” Elrich told a group of about 50 people who attended the meeting Monday morning at Parkway Deli in Silver Spring. “The only way you get to do that … is leverage.”

The MPDU program offers affordably price homes to those who have a “moderate level of household income,” according to the MPDU website.

Elrich said the program primarily serves one group of people: Those who make between 65% and 75% of the area median income.

“It makes it very hard for people to start out in the county. We’ve got a problem at the bottom and we’ve got a problem in the middle,” Elrich said.

Elrich said that too often housing being built are high rise apartments that aren’t affordable for the vast majority of those living in the county. Elrich said there are plans to introduce legislation that would expand the salary cap and how many units would need to be offered as part of the program.

Safety, immigration

One attendee asked about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and how the county would navigate threats from the federal government about increased immigration enforcement.

“People think ‘Oh the government’s just a bunch of bravado, they’re not doing to do these big raids,’” Elrich told the crowd. “They’re going to do the raids.”

Elrich noted that the upcoming fiscal year 2026 has a significant increase in funding for ICE. According to PBS, as part of the budget bill that President Donald Trump titled “the One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” in total more than $160 billion is slated to go toward immigration enforcement and detention. More than $40 billion will go toward detention centers, about $30 billion to hire and train ICE staff and $3.3 billion for immigration court judges and attorneys.

Elrich said that despite county police having a low amount of cooperation with ICE, Montgomery County isn’t a sanctuary city, and has never declared itself one, a point he has repeated several times. The county was identified as a sanctuary city in a list from President Donald Trump’s administration in May, before it was removed in August. Elrich said the county assists with cases that dealt with issues like violent crime, but didn’t have a legal obligation to cooperate with things such as civil detainers.

Elrich said police in Montgomery County have established that if they see someone, who is unbadged and unnamed, assaulting someone, “they will ask for names and ask for who you are to make sure they’re actually ICE.” And if those people are “actually assaulting somebody, they’ll consider charging because being … an ICE officer is not a license to beat people.” However, Elrich said police would not stand in the way of the National Guard or others carrying out duties.

“I’d like to put on a posture of bravado and say, ‘we got this,’” Elrich said. “We don’t. … We have zero ability to stop the federal troops from doing anything.”