Domestic violence, mental health top issues for sheriff candidate Will Milam

Domestic violence, community mental health and restoring the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are just a few of the issues that Poolesville resident Will Milam, a retired chief assistant sheriff for Prince George’s County, hopes to address if he defeats current sheriff Maxwell Uy in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Milam plans to announce his candidacy for Montgomery County Sheriff on Saturday at an afternoon event in Gaithersburg, according to a press release. The campaign kickoff is open to the public and will be held at 3 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park at 506 S. Frederick Ave.

Milam (pronounced MY-lam), a 22-year law enforcement veteran, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that he decided to run for sheriff because he is “troubled by the state” of the county’s Sheriff’s Office. Milam said the office is experiencing an “extreme staffing crisis.”

“Nearly 30 deputy sheriffs have left the agency due to transfers to other departments where they feel like their skills and expertise will be more valued, or they’re opting for retirements, and in some cases, early retirements, where they’re leaving money on the table to leave,” Milam said Tuesday.

Milam’s run comes after the county’s largest workers union, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 MCGEO, sent a scathing letter this summer to local elected officials and political stakeholders, urging them to also withdraw their support for Uy. The letter, written by longtime UFCW Local 1994 President Gino Renne, alleges that during his nearly three years at the post, Uy had cultivated a “hostile” work environment which caused employees to leave the department “in droves.”

The union represents county and private sector workers, including employees of the sheriff’s office, bus drivers and librarians.

In response to the letter, Uy said he believed frustration over the challenges of staffing shortages in the sheriff’s office prompted the union to “question my leadership,” and the union’s “criticisms are, at best, misguided.” He also took issue with Renne’s claims, saying employees who had left during his tenure were scheduled to retire.

Uy was elected in November 2022 and previously served in the county’s sheriff’s office for more than 30 years, according to his campaign website. He is the first Asian American to hold the position.

According to the State Board of Elections, Uy filed to run for his second term as county sheriff in late February. In the 2022 election, he was endorsed by UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, along with the Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

On Tuesday, Milam said he would address some of the internal issues at the department by trying to retain current employees and creating an environment where they felt “valued.” Milam said the rate at which employees have left the agency is “unsustainably high.”

“That’s just going to lead to some more gaps in service that the sheriff’s office provides,” Milam said. “We have to end that and I think we end that by changing the morale and by investing in our workforce.”

The issues

The sheriff’s office oversees criminal warrant service, courthouse security and criminal transport, responses to domestic violence matters and child support enforcement, among other responsibilities, according to the county website.

If elected, three areas that Milam hopes to focus on are family and domestic violence, mental and behavioral health and fostering relationships with the county’s youth.

“Domestic violence impacts 10 million people a year, and it’s a crisis that’s hiding in plain sight,” Milam said. “And, it’s something that we’ve talked about in law enforcement circles and in the public square for many years, but we can’t seem to wrap our arms around this issue in a meaningful way.”

He noted that if elected, he would push to establish a full-time domestic violence intervention unit that would provide a more “wrap-around approach” to the issue.

Regarding mental and behavioral health, Milam said he wants to explore how law enforcement can do a better job of getting care to community members who experience mental health issues or are in crisis.

“What they really need is care, and not the criminal justice system,” Milam said.

He noted that if elected, he would also establish a full-time unit dedicated to behavioral health, as well as have deputies receive specialized training, such as in trauma-informed responses.

Milam, a father to two middle school students, also wants to establish an outreach and mentorship program tailored to the county’s youth, he said.

“I want our law enforcement to play a larger role in helping kids to set a good foundation for good decision making in the future,” Millam said. “I don’t want children to see law enforcement as a last resort or an entity that just exists for the sole purpose of enforcing laws or taking people to jail. We have much more to give our community.”