Top 100 salaries of MCPS employees in fiscal year 2025 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor made roughly $100,000 more than the second highest paid MCPS employees, and at least $150,000 more than the highest paid principal in the district, according to data for fiscal year 2025 obtained by Bethesda Today on Thursday.

Taylor was the highest paid MCPS employee in fiscal year 2025, making $360,000. Taylor started in the role July 1, 2024, after former Superintendent Monifa McKnight stepped down in February 2024 in the wake of controversy surrounding the district’s mishandling of sexual harassment and bullying complaints against a middle school principal. McKnight was slated to receive $342,400 during fiscal year 2024, prior to stepping down.

Bethesda Today obtained salary data for fiscal year 2025—which began July 1, 2024 and ended June 30, 2025—through a Maryland Public Information Act request. Bethesda Today requested the salary data on Aug. 11.

Initially, MCPS asked for a $193.32 fee for the information, which they said was based on “three hours by a data integration specialist in the Department of Employee and Retiree Service Center at an hourly rate of $41.80; and one hour by a senior specialist, technology and reporting in the Department of Employee and Retiree Service Center at an hourly rate of $ 67.92.”

- Advertisement -

Bethesda Today requested and was granted a waiver as MCPS has not charged for the same information in the past. Under Maryland Public Information Act laws, fee waivers can be requested if the waiver would be in the public interest.

Chiefs, associate superintendents, some principals, earn upwards of $200K

Behind Taylor, MCPS chiefs, such as chief of schools Peter Moran, and general counsel made the highest salaries for fiscal year 2025 with 15 making nearly $250,000. Several chief positions saw shifts during the 2024-2025 school year, as Taylor reorganized central office and made several new hires. As a result, several positions have multiple names associated with it in the salary data.

Four associate superintendents and two deputy chiefs were paid $225,768. Directors of departments made between $185,861 and $198,785.

Shawaan Robinson, the principal of Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, was the highest paid principal, making $202,785 during fiscal year 2025. Timothy Britton, the principal of Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, was the second highest paid principal, making $200,021.

Here are the top 100 salaries of MCPS employees from fiscal year 2025.