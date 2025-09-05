Police arrest Montgomery Village man for impersonating an officer

A Montgomery Village man who was arrested in late August was impersonating a police officer and driving a vehicle marked to resemble a police cruiser, the Montgomery County police department said Thursday in a press release.

Alejandro Zunca, 67, was arrested by county police on Aug. 29 and charged with impersonating a police officer, a misdemeanor, the release said. In addition, Zunca was given several traffic-related citations for the unlawful use of red and blue flashing lights.

Zunca was released from jail on a $2,000 unsecured personal bond, and he is expected to return to Montgomery County District Court in Silver Spring for a trial on Oct. 16, according to digital court records.

A public defender representing Zunca did not respond Thursday to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

Zunca’s arrest came after he was pulled over by a county police officer around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the area of New Hampshire and East Shaw avenues near Colesville, according to the release. The officer saw a Ford transit van with activated red and blue lights and markings that read “Police” and “Policia” on the doors and determined it did not match with the county department or other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The black Ford van was covered in decals that were in association with the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association’s (HAPCOA) and “Community Relation Unit” and “HAPCOA POLICE,” according to photos of the vehicle shared by police. The van’s trunk had several logos of a dove and the phrase “Faith & Blue” as well as a tagline, “BUILDING BRIDGES TO MORE INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES.”

A phone number was also posted on the van. When Bethesda Today called that phone number Friday morning, there was no response.

HAPCOA is a national association of Hispanic American command officers from law enforcement and criminal justice agencies across the country, according to its website. The mission of the association, according to its website, is to promote the recruitment, mentoring, training and development of Hispanic officers in law enforcement.

An Alex Zunca is named on the HAPCOA website as a member of the organization’s board and international ambassador. The website says he is a retired officer from the “Baltimore School Police” Department.

Anthony Chapa, who is listed as executive director of HAPCOA on its website, did not respond to Bethesda Today’s email request Friday morning for comment on Zunca’s arrest.

Zunca initially told the Montgomery County police officer who pulled him over that he was an officer, according to the release. When questioned further, Zunca allegedly stated that he had previously served in law enforcement, but did not produce documentation verifying his status as an officer.

Zunca was then arrested for impersonating an officer and the Montgomery County police officer searched Zunca and the vehicle, the release said. Zunca had a “fictitious badge” and a holster on his waistband with a replica pistol, police said in the statement.

Inside the vehicle, police found other equipment related to law enforcement work, such as a Baltimore City Police badge, a taser, a police baton, handcuffs, an anti-ballistic vest and a roll of yellow caution tape, according to police. In addition, there was a uniform labeled “HAPCOA POLICE” and a baseball cap with “POLICIA NATIONAL” embroidered on it.

County police seized the Ford, and Zunca was transported to the county’s central processing unit in Rockville.

As police investigate, they are asking anyone who may have encountered Zunca acting as a law enforcement officer to contact the department’s Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.