From Bethesda Magazine: Checking in on MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor

Sitting in the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) central office building in Rockville on a July afternoon, Superintendent Thomas Taylor seems almost reluctant to admit that he was in a “fledgling band” and sported long hair and flip-flops during his middle school years. He won’t claim any level of musical proficiency—arguing that it was a music teacher at the Bethesda school who wanted to turn his love of listening to music into playing music—although he will admit to being “a little more alternative” in middle school.

“I was definitely … a little bit edgier in the middle years for sure,” says Taylor, 47. “I think I became a little bit more [in the] straight edge, athletic, football player, student space in high school.”

More than three decades later, that long-haired, flip-flop wearing middle schooler-turned-high school football player is leading the district he graduated from. After stops at public school districts in Virginia’s Chesterfield and Stafford counties, Taylor moved back to Montgomery County. In July, he celebrated his first year at the helm of MCPS.

Taylor started as the district was reeling from a sexual harassment and bullying scandal concerning a former middle school principal and the subsequent departure of the previous superintendent. MCPS had also dealt with a difficult fiscal year 2025 budget season in which it had to make $30.5 million in cuts to its requested spending plan.

Taylor had lofty goals when he set out to improve transparency, stability and academic outcomes in the school district.

One year in, the consensus from Taylor and more than a dozen education leaders, teachers, parents and students is clear: He has made some progress, but there’s plenty of work to be done. Expectations will be higher for his second year in office.

“I am so proud of how the district is coming together,” Taylor says. “We have a long way to go.”

Growing up in Friendship Heights, Taylor attended Somerset Elementary School in Chevy Chase, Westland Intermediate School in Bethesda (now Westland Middle School) and then graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda in 1996.

John Zehner, an economics and law teacher at B-CC who taught Taylor and was one of his coaches on the football team, says Taylor was the “nicest guy” who always gave 100% effort as a student and football player. “I didn’t know if he had the greatest academic record ever at B-CC,” Zehner says, “but he was a kid you always wanted in your class because he always contributed.”

Taylor fondly remembers his time in the county school system. “[I] loved every minute of that experience,” he says. “I had great friends that I still keep in touch with today that definitely enriched that.”

Every Friday before football games, Zehner and Taylor recall, the team would have “lineman lunches” where players gathered at a cafeteria table. “He was a very regular participant; he always had a good time and told goofy stories,” Zehner says.

Taylor’s goofiness hasn’t vanished, and it is regularly on display in the way he leads the district. Videos featuring the superintendent acting out skits or singing have become commonplace throughout the school year. One video, posted in April in preparation for returning to school from spring break, features a parody of “The Distance” by Cake with MCPS-inspired lyrics sung by Taylor as he runs on a track with students.

Taylor remains humble about his musical talent. “Thank God for auto-tune and the good people at MCPS-TV; otherwise I think we would be grossly disappointed at some of the musical products that I’ve produced of late,” Taylor says.

The playfulness isn’t reserved for videos. At a February school board meeting, when introducing a discussion on cellphone policies, Taylor was interrupted by his cellphone ringing. “As we’ve all seen in the news, cellphones and cellphone use are front and center in our schools. It’s been a big part of the national—Oh sorry, hang on a second,” Taylor said as his phone rang.

The call was a ruse. He placed his phone in a magnetic lock pouch for cellphones, giving everyone at the meeting an example of the challenges cellphones create in classrooms.

Those videos and skits, Taylor says, are an attempt to warm up a district that has developed a reputation of “being a hard, standoffish, cold place.”

“We want to make sure that our students have a great experience, and we want to bring the joy back to MCPS, and something that we think that might help put a smile on a face is just being a little silly,” Taylor says. “School doesn’t always have to be hard-nosed seriousness all the time. It really can be fun and engaging, and that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

Some education leaders have gotten on board with his approach. “The school system can also be really serious, and it’s OK to take some levity occasionally,” says Brigid Howe, the president of the Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations. “Kids are funny and silly and joyful, and it’s OK for us as adults to be funny and joyful with the kids, and it helps them, I think, have a better experience.”

The nice guy personality Zehner describes has followed Taylor into the superintendent role. Howe notes that one of his strengths has been the relationships he’s built with activists, elected officials and unions.

Perhaps the best evidence of that relationship building was the June passage of the district’s $3.6 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2026—the school district’s largest budget to date. The spending plan includes $186 million to increase base wages for staff by 3.25%, $44 million to add 659 special education positions, $2.8 million to add 45 security positions and about $2.5 million to create an “equity add-on” to provide school materials for students who may need additional support.

“We would not have been successful in this budget process if we weren’t working well with other people,” says Taylor, noting he worked with the school board, county government and unions to get the budget approved. “Did we fix anything? Not permanently, no. We addressed a number of really significant budget challenges.”

School board President Julie Yang says Taylor is a team player and has finished the year with “flying colors.”

“Working with him, I do see a purpose. I feel like we, together, are going somewhere,” Yang says.

Esther Wells, president of the Montgomery County Taxpayers League, says Taylor has built a strong foundation and invested money into issues the district has been facing, such as safety and special education. The taxpayers league, which has frequently critiqued MCPS, is a nonpartisan group focused on “accountable and cost-effective government,” according to its website.

The erosion of trust in the school district was a particularly thorny issue Taylor faced when he came into the role last year. Several education leaders interviewed by Bethesda Magazine say he’s made progress on the trust and transparency front.

“He is a breath of fresh air just in terms of his style,” says Byron Johns, a co-founder of The Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Equity and Excellence, a group focused on addressing systemic barriers for students of color. “He’s been very transparent at a time when there was extremely low trust with the county council and board, and all the scandals and the relationship with the unions.”

Especially at the beginning of his tenure, Howe says, Taylor admitted when the district made mistakes. Last October, Taylor acknowledged that a $39.3 million shortfall in funding for the ongoing construction of Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville was “entirely MCPS’ fault.” In December, Taylor told the county council that a contract for electric buses “wasn’t managed particularly well” after a report from the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General found that MCPS wasted millions by not enforcing its electric bus contract.

David Stein, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the local teachers union, says Taylor shared more details, documents and information on the budget for fiscal year 2026 than MCPS had in the past. “He had to restore the trust deficit that we had with educators, with families, with students, and I think he’s done a pretty deCent job at trying to do that,” Stein says.

Taylor says every day is an “opportunity to build or to erode trust,” and the district has “come a long way” in a short period of time.

But Howe and others say they’ve started to see that commitment to transparency slip, especially when it came to the district’s analysis to address the equity of programs as well as exploring changes in attendance areas for high schools in the district. Howe says the district hasn’t done enough to fully engage all parts of the MCPS community, despite suggestions from community members on how to do so. And community members who participated in committees for the program analysis and boundary studies had to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to participate, Howe says.

“The engagement around the program analysis and boundary [studies] are good examples of missed opportunities,” Howe says. “There were delays, which were understandable, that led to the shrinking of those outreach options, but it contributed to a feeling that engagement has not been, and transparency has not been, a top priority.”

In a statement in June, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said NDAs “are a natural action for any organization involved in complex and impactful decision-making” and that the district uses confidentiality agreements to “encourage open dialogue and feedback” while ensuring confidentiality during a deliberation process.

Taylor acknowledges that Howe had “great feedback” and that the district will be looking at implementing her suggestions, such as utilizing principals to communicate changes.

Wells, the president of the Montgomery County Taxpayers League, says the district needs more oversight through audits and reviews, and wants the district to have its own inspector general separate from the county Office of the Inspector General, which handles audits for MCPS and the entire county government. In August, the inspector general criticized MCPS senior leadership for a lack of accountability and transparency in a report that found deficiencies in the district’s background check process. In response to that report, Taylor said in a letter to the inspector general that there were “unacceptable gaps” in the background screening process, but argued the report had inaccuracies and the report process prevented MCPS from acting “swiftly and transparently.”

Ricky Ribeiro, president of the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, says he hasn’t seen as many shifts in the culture within MCPS as he would’ve liked, particularly when it comes to community engagement and transparency.

Ribeiro, who has been focused on school safety following several issues at Kennedy, says he began to engage with Taylor and other MCPS leaders about safety matters and was told that changes were coming, but the district didn’t provide meaningful follow-ups, a concern echoed by other parents Bethesda Magazine spoke to.

When MCPS staff introduced changes to the district’s code of conduct in May, which included increasing punishments for infractions such as fights, some activists raised concerns about the implications the changes could have on Black, Latino and disabled students. Ribeiro says MCPS didn’t do enough to engage with the community on the code of conduct changes.

“I think MCPS continues to act in isolation without meaningful community engagement and input and public buy-in,” Ribeiro says. “That’s just not a sustainable path for the health and well-being of the school system, in my opinion.”

Taylor says he spent time at the beginning of his tenure listening to concerns about issues such as the code of conduct at town halls and similar events, and while it may be “hard for some folks to hear,” it’s not possible to share every detail of a decision before it’s made. “Sometimes we just have to make decisions.” Taylor says he doesn’t think the district has hidden anything or cut people out of the process, but there have been mistakes that the district needs to learn from.

“Sometimes our execution hasn’t been perfect,” Taylor says. “So, every time that we find out that our execution hasn’t been great, I want to hear about it so that we can make it better the next time around.”

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor discusses the school district at Monday’s District 18 Democratic Breakfast Club meeting. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

Taylor says he’s proud of many areas where the district has made progress during his first year, including the changes made to the student code of conduct. Above all, however, Taylor says he’s proud of the stability he’s seen return to MCPS.

In hindsight, Taylor says he wishes MCPS had moved faster in one change he made to the school system: reorganizing the central office. “It would have given us a jump-start on some of the really critical areas of vulnerability,” Taylor says, noting that the district still has vulnerabilities in areas such as special education, technology and human resources. “We actually have phenomenal people who are working very hard, but they need support and they need a direction to go in that’s in alignment with the rest of the school system.”

While Taylor has reorganized the central office, Ribeiro says he hasn’t seen as much “fresh blood” in the administration as he would have liked. “Several of the chiefs are new, but a lot of the people right below the chiefs are the same old folks,” Ribeiro says. “I really would like to see MCPS and Taylor embracing talent from outside Montgomery County.”

Still, Howe, Johns and other education leaders note that it takes more than one year to make meaningful changes. Yang says Taylor has brought many new ideas to MCPS, but the impact of those ideas hasn’t yet been seen.

“The devil is in implementation,” Yang says. “We have to give it some time.”

Stein says the district hasn’t touched on large class sizes or staffing ratios, and Johns says it may take longer than a year to see significant improvements in student outcomes.

During the 2023-2024 school year, MCPS students showed marginal improvements in reading and math proficiencies, and decreases in science. Disparities in test scores among student demographics also continue to plague MCPS. Taylor says he believes the community will be “pleasantly surprised” by the 2024-2025 results in state testing, which are typically released in late August.

Taylor says the district has a long way to go. It is contending with major issues such as shifting attendance zones for schools, rearranging programs within schools, changing grading and behavior policies, and dealing with ongoing changes from the federal government amid President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Moving forward, Taylor says he wants to work closer with community groups such as the Black and Brown Coalition, the NAACP Parents’ Council and PTSA leadership. “I just can’t get enough of it,” Taylor says. “Every time that I get to interact with some of those folks, I pick up these great nuggets that really help move us in a positive direction.”

The clearest road map for the district in the next year and beyond, Taylor says, is its strategic plan, which was adopted by the school board in June. It will include scorecards to track goals within the plan. Taylor says he wants to ensure that by 2035 all MCPS schools have four or more stars on the Maryland Schools Report Card, which grades schools on a number of academic and nonacademic measures. In the 2023-2024 school year, half of MCPS schools earned a four- or five-star rating.

After 12 months, many education leaders say they believe Taylor has built a strong foundation, but they expect more significant improvements in year two.

“I don’t think anybody in their right mind should think one year in that things are going to be dramatically improved,” Johns says. “At least, I think he has kind of stopped the bleeding. Now he’s really got to change the culture. … You can say everything you want at the [school] board meeting. You can say everything at the cabinet meetings. It’s got to make it down into the classroom, or it doesn’t matter worth a damn for the kids.”

Ashlyn Campbell is the education reporter for Bethesda Today.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.