‘A nightmare scenario’: MCPS staff reports summer pay challenges not resolved 

Support staff professionals in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are continuing to report that summer pay issues have not been resolved, despite district leadership saying that all known pay issues have been fixed, according to union leadership representing support staff.

“I am hearing horror stories. ‘I can’t pay my bills, I can’t pay my car insurance, I can’t pay my rent,’” Pia Morrison, president of SEIU Local 500, the union representing MCPS support staff, told Bethesda Today on Thursday. “When you work over the summer, you’re working … because you really need the money. It’s a dire situation because support staff professionals are living on the edge.”

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said on Thursday in response to Bethesda Today’s questions about the union’s continued concerns, that if the school district knew about the pay issue, then it was resolved and that the district was in the midst of uncovering other payroll issues.

However, Morrison and Travis Simon, executive director of SEIU, said members have reported that issues with their summer pay have still not been resolved, paraeducators haven’t been paid the correct rate and that other issues with employees’ leave time balances being incorrect have also been reported.

- Advertisement -

“MCPS has been telling us that everybody that was owed money in the summer have been made whole already,” Simon told Bethesda Today on Thursday. “But that’s not what we’re hearing from our members.”

At the end of August, Taylor told Bethesda Today that summer pay issues were resolved but the district may continue to face more problems while navigating a new human resources and payroll management system.

“We’re on to discovering new payroll issues,” Taylor told Bethesda Today on Aug. 25. “Unfortunately, I think that that’s going to be something that we have to deal with for the next several months … uncovering new payroll issues and responding to them. We are adjusting to a new financial system and a new HR system that are married together. It’s not been a smooth ride by any stretch.”

MCPS rolled out the $33.4 million combined human resources and financial management system, called MCPS Hub+, in December 2024. At the time, then-MCPS Chief of Strategic Initiatives Stephanie Sheron said the new system developed by the district would serve as a “one-stop shop” that would improve accessibility, be easy to use and streamline workflows.

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing MCPS teachers, announced on July 28 that it filed a grievance against the district after employees experienced pay disruptions. In a July 28 statement, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said issues with the new payroll and human resources system caused the pay disruptions and “a small number of summer employees” who didn’t receive pay as scheduled on July 25 would be paid by July 30.

However, MCEA President David Stein said in the union’s July 28 statement that pay issues have been occurring since the district rolled out the new platform during the 2024-2025 school year.

Days later, Taylor said in an Aug. 1 message to MCPS staff that about 400 employees had received their expected pay and 200 were still waiting for their full pay.

Though Taylor said in the message that employees who have been negatively impacted should receive a paycheck Aug. 8, some contacted Bethesda Today that day to say they still hadn’t been paid what they were owed. At that time, López said those identified with payment problems as of Aug. 8 would be paid by Aug. 12.

At the end of August, while some employees reported receiving their full pay, others who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that they or their colleagues had yet to receive their full pay after past issues with paychecks.

- Advertisement -

On Aug. 21, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today that “everyone has been accounted for” and would be paid that week.

Simon told Bethesda Today that SEIU believed Taylor and the administration were “earnestly trying to fix the issue” but that “only goes so far when it’s happening” for several months.

“I applaud them for the efforts they’re making, but it’s clearly not having results,” Simon said.

Morrison, who said SEIU has also filed a grievance with MCPS, told Bethesda Today on Thursday it was her understanding that the continuing issue was a combination of challenges with the new human resources system and problems as a result of Taylor’s reorganization of the central office, which includes staff in human resources.

Morrison said new assignments weren’t entered into the system in a timely manner, impacting payroll, some of the changes made to the payroll system over the summer didn’t begin functioning correctly and there was “disconnect” over who would be working over the summer.

Morrison also said staff in the Employee and Retiree Service Center, who handle benefits, pay and leave, were working hard to resolve the issues.

“There are people all across the board who are really taking a beating, and they’re exhausted because they’re trying to fix the problem, and then there are the people who are suffering because they have the problem,” Morrison said.

Similarly, Christine Handy, president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, noted during an Aug. 21 school board meeting that the current workload in the district’s Department of Human Services was unsustainable.

Handy said errors regularly occur with the new human resources and payroll system, a new pay structures for paraeducators is complicated and the human resources staff have limited time to learn the details of employee contracts

Morrison said Thursday the issues were particularly frustrating because before and during implementation of the new human resources system, she continuously asked MCPS to ensure the system would be able to manage the complicated payroll situations, particularly support staff who may work in several different roles.

“I cannot tell you how many times I said it,” Morrison said. “Now we’re sort of in a nightmare scenario.”