Gaithersburg man held without bond for allegedly molesting children at Quince Orchard Library

A Gaithersburg man was arrested Aug. 29 for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple children at the Quince Orchard Library in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County police said Thursday in a press release.

Charles Newton Townsend IV, 49, faces two counts of fourth-degree sexual contact and two counts of second-degree assault, the release said. All charges are misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County District Court Judge Holly D. Reed III ordered Townsend be held without bond, according to digital court records. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, where he awaits an Oct. 14 trial at the district court in Rockville.

A public defender for Townsend did not immediately respond Friday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

Police began investigating after a girl who was at the library with a parent on July 24 reported that she had been “inappropriately touched” by a man, according to the police news release. Officers identified that man as Townsend several days later.

According to the news release, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the library and observed two interactions between Townsend and children. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Townsend on Aug. 22.

Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Investigations Division believe there may be additional people or children who have had contact with Townsend.

“Parents whose children may have visited the Quince Orchard Library are encouraged to speak with them and contact detectives with any information,” the release said.

Anyone with information should call 240-773-5400.