Firefighters rescue person from Derwood apartment fire 

Firefighters rescued an unconscious adult from a fire on a third-floor apartment in Derwood and transported to the hospital in serious condition Thursday night, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials.

MCFRS crews were dispatched to the 8100 block of Needwood Road around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a fire on the top floor of a three-story apartment building, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media Thursday night.

By roughly 8:45 p.m., Piringer reported that about 70 firefighters were on scene, and the fire was under control and contained to the room where it started. One adult, who was unconscious, was rescued and revived with burns to the arms, hands and face, and with possible smoke inhalation, according to Piringer.

Piringer said in a video on social media at roughly 11 p.m., that the person was transported to a local hospital as a priority 2 patient in serious condition.

A priority 2 patient is defined by Maryland medical protocols as being in “less serious condition yet potentially life-threatening injury or illness, requiring emergency medical attention but not immediately endangering the patient’s life.”

According to Piringer, the fire originated from the bathroom, but fire investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blaze. The fire caused about $75,000 in damage and displaced at least five residents, including two from the apartment where the fire originated, and others whose apartments experienced water damage, Piringer said on social media.