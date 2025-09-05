Become a Member
Sports & Recreation

Coach for Blair High School’s boys soccer ready for new season after her team’s historic Md. state title win

The Blazers defeated Richard Montgomery 1-0 to become 4A champions last year

By José Umaña - WTOP
September 5, 2025 12:28 p.m.
Montgomery Blair High School's boys' soccer team participate in training
Montgomery Blair High School's boys' soccer team participate in training in SIlver Spring. Photo credit: José Umaña/WTOP

A light drizzle fell at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, as Allie Coyle marched the sidelines watching the boys’ soccer team play in an intersquad scrimmage. At the time, the 31-year-old stood silently, observing her players’ movements, passing and defending.

Yet, once a mistake is made, like crowding passing lanes or standing offsides, Coyle stepped on the field and demanded answers. If she shouted, it was a directive or advice.

“Hey, use your left,” she yelled at a striker. “I like it!”

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

