Become a Member
Become a Member
Uncategorized

Car crashes into Kensington business

Plus: MCPS continues pickleball diplomacy; Montgomery County DUI court aims to reduce recidivism

By Ashlyn Campbell
September 5, 2025 10:58 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A car crashed into the storefront of the MOCO Movement Center located in the 5200 block of Nicholson Lane on Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County and Fire Rescue Service officials said no injuries were reported and the structural damage was mostly superficial. [DC News Now]

MCPS continues pickleball diplomacy 

After Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students traveled to China in the spring, Chinese students visited the county on Tuesday. They stopped by Walt Whitman High in Bethesda, and went sightseeing in Washington, D.C. and Maryland with their American peers. [Montgomery County Media]

Montgomery County DUI court aims to reduce recidivism 

The first class for the Montgomery County DUI court started by Montgomery County District Court Administrative Judge Sherri Koch graduated this June. The court, which requires repeat DUI offenders to complete treatment and rehabilitation, is focused on reducing recidivism.    [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

Bomb threat sends B-CC High School into ‘secure’ status Thursday 

Police report ‘no threat’ after finding man taking photos of Rockville church 

Let Montgomery Parks hear your recreational, park needs at upcoming forum 

Sponsored
Contests and Events

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA