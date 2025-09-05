Car crashes into Kensington business

A car crashed into the storefront of the MOCO Movement Center located in the 5200 block of Nicholson Lane on Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County and Fire Rescue Service officials said no injuries were reported and the structural damage was mostly superficial. [DC News Now]

MCPS continues pickleball diplomacy

After Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students traveled to China in the spring, Chinese students visited the county on Tuesday. They stopped by Walt Whitman High in Bethesda, and went sightseeing in Washington, D.C. and Maryland with their American peers. [Montgomery County Media]

Montgomery County DUI court aims to reduce recidivism

The first class for the Montgomery County DUI court started by Montgomery County District Court Administrative Judge Sherri Koch graduated this June. The court, which requires repeat DUI offenders to complete treatment and rehabilitation, is focused on reducing recidivism. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees

