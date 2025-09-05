Detectives seek help identifying possible witness to 2022 Silver Spring parking garage homicide

Montgomery County detectives continue to investigate the fatal December 2022 shooting of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage and on Friday asked the public for help identifying a potential witness.

The case remains unsolved.

Police shared photos of a man who was possibly in or near the parking garage on the night of Dec. 21, 2022 in a Friday afternoon news release. The photos show a man wearing a white hoodie with black pants and light-colored sneakers holding a phone.

Sgt. Chris Homrock, head of the Montgomery County Department of Police’s missing persons and cold case section, told Bethesda Today on Friday that investigators hope to speak with the man to see if he has any relevant information to share about that night.

“I’m not saying he’s involved at all. We’re trying to identify anybody who was in and around that parking garage at the time that maybe saw something or heard something,” Homrock said.

The request comes more than three and a half years after Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, was shot and killed at the Wayne Avenue parking garage at 921 Wayne Avenue.

On the night of his death, Reynolds was celebrating the birthday of his wife’s niece in downtown Silver Spring. After eating dinner with his family, Reynolds left to drop off leftovers in his car in the Wayne Avenue parking garage. He planned to meet his family for ice cream at a nearby Ben & Jerry’s.

According to police, Reynolds was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound and “lots of blood loss” in the second-floor stairwell of the garage. There was no clear motive for the attack.

Six months after Reynold’s death, police had no suspects and his wife, Karis Hastings, and his family continued to search for answers. At a May 2023 police press conference, Hastings said she had found Reynolds in the garage stairwell and immediately called 911.

“In a six-minute timeframe, we went from celebrating and being together […] to then just the unimaginable,” Hastings said during the press conference. “Instead of getting ready for Christmas, we were talking to the police and calling funeral homes.”

Reynolds was remembered as a loving father, husband and neighbor. Hastings said he was willing to do anything for anyone, loved working with computer technology and spent hours helping at their church, in the neighborhood and with local nonprofits whenever he saw a need.

Earlier this year, detectives similarly reached out to the public for help in identifying two possible witnesses to the shooting. Homrock said Friday that investigators are still trying to identify those two possible witnesses. Homrock said that at the time of the shooting, there were not a lot of working security cameras in the garage, and specifically on the floor where the homicide took place. So, with little to work with, investigators have been trying to identify people who were in the area and gather information from them.

“It’s unfortunate there aren’t a lot of leads right now,” Homrock said. “That’s why we’re trying to ask for the public’s help in identifying people in and around the garage.”

Despite having worked for more than three years on the case, Homrock said investigators are optimistic they can solve the case and potential witnesses will come forward to share information that could point investigators in the right direction. Homrock said cold cases can take time to come together, but the unit has experience in solving decades-old cases.

This summer, detectives closed in on a suspect in a 30-year-old homicide cold case involving the shooting death of Deena Fredericka Campbell, a 24-year-old Washington, D.C., police officer who was killed in her White Oak home in 1995. On Aug. 6, the department announced they had arrested Campbell’s former boyfriend, Kenneth Burnell Wonsom, 62, of Laurel, and charged him with first-degree murder.

“We treat [cases] as if it just happened yesterday, and that’s how we’re treating this one. We’re still working on it every day. It’s frustrating that we’re not closer … but we’ve been frustrated on cases before,” Homrock said. “We can go years without getting that break, but once we get that one break, it seems like everything kind of falls into place.”

County police are asking anyone with information about the potential witness or homicide to contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County on their website or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips can remain anonymous and any that may lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Homrock also noted that anyone who was in the area of the homicide at the time can contact detectives via Crime Solvers to share information.

“They may not even realize it,” Homrock said. “Even if they were in the area and maybe saw a car drive by, or maybe saw someone walk by, it might not be relevant to them, but it might be relevant to us.”

Former Bethesda Today reporter Mishka Espey contributed to this report.