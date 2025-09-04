Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Bethesda ends with vehicle in ravine

Thursday morning collision occurred near Goldsboro and River roads

By Elia Griffin
September 4, 2025 10:45 a.m. | Updated: September 4, 2025 10:46 a.m.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue logo. Photo by Mishka Espey

Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a head-on, two-vehicle collision in Bethesda that resulted in one vehicle veering off the roadway and crashing into a wooded ravine, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) official.

MCFRS crews were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to the intersection of Goldsboro and River roads in Bethesda for the collision, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in social media posts Thursday morning.

When MCFRS crews arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle about 20 to 30 feet down in a ravine and a driver trapped in the vehicle, Piringer said. The adult driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCFRS crews later extricated the trapped driver in the ravine and transported them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer.

Piringer did not immediately respond Thursday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for more information about the incident.

The collision closed all travel lanes on River Road near Goldsboro Road, according to Piringer. However, by 6:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program said in a social media post.

