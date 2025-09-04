Police report ‘no threat’ after finding man taking photos of Rockville church

A man dressed head-to-toe in black and taking photos of entryways around a Rockville Catholic church on Monday has been identified by Montgomery County police and deemed not to be a threat to the community, the department said in a Thursday statement.

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff said in an email to Bethesda Today that since the man wasn’t charged, police would not be identifying the man who was taking photos at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rockville, but noted that they continue to work with faith-based institutions, schools and “other sensitive sites in the community on issues of safety and security.”

The church located at 4101 Norbeck Road, also has a school for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. Goff said the incident wasn’t about the school itself. Officers maintained a visible presence in the area during the investigation, according to the statement. Goff said there were marked and unmarked cruisers in the area of the church.

The report comes days after the Aug. 27 fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

A parishioner at the church initially noticed a man dressed in all black, wearing black gloves, who was taking photos of the church building, including entryways on Monday, according to the statement from police.

Montgomery County police officers and the department’s Behavioral Assessment and Analysis Unit investigated the man to identify him and determine the nature of his actions, the statement said. On Wednesday, they posted a photo of the man on social media and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual observed on the property of St. Patrick's Church in the 4100 block of Norbeck Road in Olney on September 1, 2025.#MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/HRuU6uaZZo — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 3, 2025

Police said the man was located and identified as of Wednesday and there was no indication of criminal activity or threat to the community. The man was cooperative with investigators, the statement said.

When called for comment, the church referred Bethesda Today to the archdiocese. The Archdiocese of Washington didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police said in its statement that the department encourages residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 in an emergency or 301-279-8000 in a non-emergency.