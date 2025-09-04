Let Montgomery Parks hear your recreational, park needs at upcoming forum

Does your local park need renovations? Want to see more restrooms or new sports equipment? Montgomery County’s parks system is hosting a forum and an online survey to help inform the parks department’s next capital improvement program (CIP).

The survey, which closes Tuesday, and forum, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Wheaton headquarters of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission at 2425 Reedie Drive, are the first steps in developing its recommended CIP for fiscal years 2027-2032, according to Parks Director Miti Figueredo.

“We do this every other year, and the very first step in the process for us is doing some outreach and making sure we give everybody out there in Montgomery County, all of our parks users, an opportunity to tell us what they want to see funded in our capital improvements program,” Figueredo told Bethesda Today on Wednesday.

Montgomery Parks oversees the county’s parks system, which includes 414 parks on more than 37,300 acres of land, 285 athletic fields, 268 playgrounds, 106 historic sites and three skateparks, according to the department.

Figueredo encouraged residents to share feedback for the next CIP cycle, and explained the information will eventually help decide what funding the parks department receives from the county for future projects, maintenance and upgrades. Montgomery Parks’ CIP is prepared biennially, or every two years and covers a six-year cycle of funding that goes toward new parks, park amenities, environmental restoration and rehabilitation projects.

“It’s really important that we get the funding that we need in order to maintain this park system. It’s about 100 years old and we know that there’s a lot of needs in the county,” Figueredo said.

After collecting feedback from the survey and the public forum, the parks department will develop its recommended six-year CIP for fiscal years 2027 (which begins July 2026) to 2032. Then the recommended CIP will head to the county’s Planning Board for review in the fall, according to Figueredo.

“We will see reflected in our recommendation to the planning board, I think, a lot of what you’ll hear from the public in terms of what they want to see more of,” Figueredo said.

Once the planning board approves the recommendation, it will go to the County Executive to be incorporated into the county’s recommended CIP request, which includes other county departments, agencies and Montgomery County Public Schools. Figueredo said that the county executive’s CIP will be issued in mid-January and the County Council will have hearings and work sessions to develop and ultimately pass the next six-year CIP.

As of Thursday afternoon, more the 420 people have participated in the study, according to the parks survey website. That’s a significant increase from the 167 responses the parks department received the last time they asked for public feedback in the previous CIP cycle, Figueredo said.

“We really look to the public to speak up and [remind elected officials] of how important it is that parks get adequately funded, so that we can, we can build new things, but also take care of the things that we’ve already got,” Figueredo said.