Montgomery County preparing for impact of more federal job cuts in October, Elrich says  

Montgomery County is bracing for the impact of more cuts to federal jobs come October as a new fiscal year begins–potentially as many as 20,000 to 40,000 workers when including those such as vendors and contractors who support the federal government–according to a Wednesday press briefing with County Executive Marc Elrich (D).

“Starting this October, they are no longer in the budget. So, we are waiting to see how many jobs are actually going to be lost in October,” Elrich said. “We are expecting that this is when we’ll start seeing the big cuts.”

Thousands of county residents have lost their federal jobs since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. According to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, $7 billion in wages are paid to 230,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland every year and about 23% of those workers–or 54,000–live in Montgomery County. These numbers do not include military members or federal workers with security clearances, Lierman said earlier this year. From January to July, 12,400 Marylanders lost federal jobs, Maryland Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Jason Perkins-Cohen said during the briefing.

“Federal data shows that the Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bethesda area, they’ve experienced the greatest loss of federal jobs in the state,” Perkins-Cohen said.

Elrich said unemployment in the county in July reached 3.6%, a 1.6 percentage point increase since January. Elrich said the impact of lost jobs could be as large as 20,000 to 40,000 workers, when including contractors, vendors and others who support federal operations.

“The situation just reinforces that we can’t afford to be so dependent on federal jobs,” Elrich said. “Our efforts to diversify our local economy, particularly by capitalizing on strengths in life sciences and our tech industries was definitely the right direction for us to turn in.”

Amid the large number of federal positions axed, and the potential for more cuts, Perkins-Cohen said Montgomery County has experienced the highest number of former federal employees applying for unemployment insurance during the week of Aug. 23.

Perkins-Cohen said he believed the state was “doing relatively well” in turning around unemployment benefit applications as quickly as possible. Perkins-Cohen said for federal workers who were displaced, applications may be delayed if they don’t apply in the jurisdiction they worked in and because employers have 10 days to respond to the state to verify if the worker was laid off.

“We fully understand that people are in crisis and it’s important to get resources in their hand as appropriate as quickly as possible,” Perkins-Cohen said.

Perkins-Cohen and Elrich noted several resources for federal workers, including expanding in-person operations for WorkSource Montgomery, resume writing classes at Montgomery County libraries and Montgomery College. Perkins-Cohen also encouraged federal workers to “brush up on their skills” and to keep an open mind.

“Be ready to pivot,” Perkins-Cohen said. “If your dream is to stick in public service that’s a beautiful thing, obviously, I’m a public servant myself, but if there’s other opportunities look for what might be your passion and be open to that.”