Local developer’s Potomac estate sells for $9.25 million

Marc Weller, the founder of Weller Development Partners in Bethesda, recently sold his Potomac estate, consisting of a 15,000-square-foot home on 4.56 acres of land, for more than $9.25 million. The sale is the most expensive home sold in Montgomery County in the last 18 months. [Washington Business Journal]

Two men arrested in connection with May armed robbery of Potomac CVS

Montgomery County police announced Wednesday the arrest of two men, one from New York and the other from North Carolina, who allegedly robbed a CVS pharmacy in Potomac in May. Police said the men are also being investigated by police in Alexandria, Virginia. [WJLA]

Gov. Moore signs executive order prioritizing affordable housing development

Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to boost affordable housing development in the state. Part of that order also prioritizes transit-oriented housing near the transportation infrastructure such as the Purple Line. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 86 degrees.

