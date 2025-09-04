Bomb threat sends B-CC High School into ‘secure’ status Thursday

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda was placed under “secure” status for a short period Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was called into Montgomery County police, according to messages sent from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) central office to Bethesda-Chevy Chase families.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today on Thursday that the school entered secure status at roughly 2:20 p.m. before it was downgraded to a “hold” status at 2:35 p.m. shortly before the school dismissed students at roughly 2:36 p.m.

According to messages sent to B-CC families from MCPS central office, the school entered secure status due to a bomb threat.

“The call was made to county police, not the school,” the message said. “Police are on-site and supporting with a scan of the school.”

Montgomery County police didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for details about the incident.

This is at least the second incident this week where a school was placed on secure status due to a false report — Rockville High School and Meadow Hall Elementary School in Rockville were placed under secure status due to a swatting call Wednesday afternoon.

In February, B-CC experienced back-to-back lockdowns after a large group fight involving shots fired at an off-campus park shut down the school, then, six days later, a student brought an airsoft gun, a pellet gun that resembles a firearm, to the school.

MCPS introduced new emergency protocols for the 2025-2026 school year that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement, such as shelter-in-place, which was previous used as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events. When a school implements a hold status, students must clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threats occurs, such as police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.

A lockdown requires students to move away from sight, be quiet and listen to staff members, while adults must gather students from the hallway, if possible. Staff are required to lock the classroom door, not open it and to turn off the lights. Students and staff must stay out of sight and be quiet, and prepare to run or fight.