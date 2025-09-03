Local police investigate three shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours

Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City police responded to three shootings that occurred between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, one of which resulted in a man being injured, according to social media posts from both departments.

Gaithersburg police are investigating two of the shootings and no suspects are in custody, according to the posts.

At 12:15 a.m., Gaithersburg officers responded to the 16600 block of S. Westland Drive for a report of the sound of gunfire, the department said in a social media post Wednesday morning. Officers searched the area but did not find evidence of a shooting.

About 15 minutes later, county police were notified that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, the post said. Police did not specify which hospital or note the severity of his injuries.

At the hospital, officers learned the man had been in the 200 block of Swarthmore Avenue in Gaithersburg when the shooting occurred, according to the post. Officers searched the Swarthmore Avenue location and found evidence “consistent with a shooting incident,” Gaithersburg police said in the post. Details about the evidence were not provided.

The area where the shooting occurred is about two-tenths of a mile away from the initial location where Gaithersburg police responded to the report of shots fired. It is a residential neighborhood with townhomes and single-family houses near the Walnut Hill shopping center at 733 South Frederick Ave.

Less than three hours later, Gaithersburg police officers responded at 3:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard for a report of shots fired, Gaithersburg police said in another social media post Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the location within an apartment community called Potomac Oaks, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred, police said. The post did not provide details about the evidence. No injuries were reported.

Gaithersburg police did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for more details on the incidents.

Gaithersburg police urge anyone with information about the two shootings to contact the department’s Investigative Section at 301-258-6400. Anonymous tipsters can call the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.

Before the early morning shootings, Montgomery County police had responded to another non-contact shooting in Montgomery Village, the department said Tuesday night in a social media post. Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Centerway Road.

No other information was provided, and no suspects were taken into custody, according to county police. County police did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for more information on the incident.

The Tuesday night shooting comes after Maritza Ferman Sorto, 35, was allegedly shot and killed by her partner early Sunday morning at their Gaithersburg home in the 9000 block of Centerway Road. The partner, Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, was arrested Monday in Irving, Texas, and charged with first-degree murder, according to county police.

Sorto was the second person believed to be fatally shot in the county in less than two weeks. On Aug. 19, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood. The department’s homicide division is investigating that shooting, according to police.