Rockville High placed under ‘secure’ status after swatting call about gun 

Rockville High School was placed under “secure” status Wednesday afternoon after a lockdown was declared and later lifted due to a swatting call, according to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and county police.

At roughly 1:55 p.m., Rockville High School, located at 2100 Baltimore Road, was placed under lockdown following the report of someone with a gun, police posted on social media.

The lockdown was lifted at about 2:25 p.m. after the report was determined to be a swatting call and had no validity, police said. Swatting calls are false reports intended to provoke a large police response.

In a statement to Bethesda Today, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said Wednesday afternoon the high school was in secure status, which requires staff to lock outside doors, account for students and then continue with classes. López said the school would dismiss five minutes after the regular dismissal time of 2:30 p.m.

Meadow Hall Elementary School, located at 951 Twinbrook Parkway, which is less than 1 mile from the high school, also entered secure status at approximately 2:30 p.m., “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a message to Meadow Hall families.

MCPS recently introduced new emergency protocols that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement such as shelter-in-place, which was previous used as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events.

Now, a school’s response to situations such as medical emergencies will be different from its response to a threat outside the school building, according to an MCPS statement.

When a school implements a hold status, students will be required to clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue as usual. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies while classroom activities continue.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threats occurs, such as police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.

A lockdown requires students to move away from sight, be quiet and listen to staff members, while adults must gather students from the hallway, if possible. Staff are required to lock the classroom door, not open it and to turn off the lights. Students and staff must stay out of sight and be quiet, and prepare to run or fight.