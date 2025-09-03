What started with a MoCo group of students volunteering at Ronald McDonald House of Md. now involves a dozen local schools

In elementary school, a group of friends in Montgomery County, Maryland, decided they wanted to volunteer to help kids with childhood cancer.

Now, they’re seniors in high school and they’ve recruited a large group across many schools.

“I just think that like volunteering gives so much growth,” said 17-year-old Grace Xiao, a senior at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda.

Xiao said it started years ago, when the group was in fifth grade; the kids got together to help with a gift drive for the Super Joey Foundation. The foundation provides free gifts for children to pass the time in the hospital.

