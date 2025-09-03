Become a Member
Family & Education

What started with a MoCo group of students volunteering at Ronald McDonald House of Md. now involves a dozen local schools

More than 60 teens participate in making and delivering meals

By Valerie Bonk - WTOP
September 3, 2025 2:37 p.m. | Updated: September 3, 2025 3:47 p.m.
Ronald McDonald volunteering
A Meals of Love event. Photo credit: Jing Yu

In elementary school, a group of friends in Montgomery County, Maryland, decided they wanted to volunteer to help kids with childhood cancer.

Now, they’re seniors in high school and they’ve recruited a large group across many schools.

“I just think that like volunteering gives so much growth,” said 17-year-old Grace Xiao, a senior at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda.

Xiao said it started years ago, when the group was in fifth grade; the kids got together to help with a gift drive for the Super Joey Foundation. The foundation provides free gifts for children to pass the time in the hospital.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

