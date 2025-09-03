‘Not been a smooth ride’: New MCPS payroll system issues may linger  

While pay issues may be resolved for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) summer employees, Superintendent Thomas Taylor said Aug. 25 that the district may continue to face more problems while navigating a new human resources and payroll management system.

“We’re on to discovering new payroll issues,” Taylor told Bethesda Today. “Unfortunately, I think that that’s going to be something that we have to deal with for the next several months … uncovering new payroll issues and responding to them. We are adjusting to a new financial system and a new HR system that are married together. It’s not been a smooth ride by any stretch.”

MCPS rolled out the $33.4 million combined human resources and financial management system, called MCPS Hub+, in December 2024. At the time, then-MCPS Chief of Strategic Initiatives Stephanie Sheron said the new system developed by the district would serve as a “one-stop shop” that would improve accessibility, be easy to use and streamline workflows.

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing MCPS teachers, announced on July 28 that it filed a grievance against the district after employees experienced pay disruptions. In a July 28 statement, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said issues with the new payroll and human resources system caused the pay disruptions and “a small number of summer employees” who didn’t receive pay as scheduled on July 25 would be paid by July 30.

However, MCEA President David Stein said in the union’s July 28 statement that pay issues have been occurring since the district rolled out the new platform during the 2024-2025 school year.

Days later, Taylor said in an Aug. 1 message to MCPS staff that about 400 employees had received their expected pay and 200 were still waiting for their full pay.

“Some members of Team MCPS are not getting paid as expected, and I want to be clear – this is completely unacceptable,” Taylor said in the message. “I am supremely sorry that this is happening and for the stress that some in Team MCPS are experiencing as a result of this. All employees deserve to be paid accurately and on time, and I know how disruptive and frustrating these issues are.”

Though Taylor said in the message that employees who have been negatively impacted should receive a paycheck Aug. 8, some contacted Bethesda Today that day to say they still hadn’t been paid what they were owed. At that time, López said those identified with payment problems as of Aug. 8 would be paid by Aug. 12.

At the end of August, while some employees reported receiving their full pay, others who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that they or their colleagues had yet to receive their full pay after past issues with paychecks.

On Aug. 21, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today that “everyone has been accounted for” and would be paid that week.

Unsustainable workload

Amid the ongoing issues, Christine Handy, president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, noted during an Aug. 21 school board meeting that the current workload in the district’s Department of Human Services was unsustainable.

Additionally, Handy said errors regularly occur with the new human resources and payroll system, a new pay structures for paraeducators is complicated and the human resources staff have limited time to learn the details of employee contracts.

On Aug. 25, Taylor told Bethesda Today that MCPS had “done our due diligence” and solved the issues with summer employees’ pay, but the district would likely continue to face challenges with the financial and human resources system.

“[Hub+] is basically our HR system and our financial system that is married together,” Taylor told Bethesda Today. “There’s some positive things that have come out of that, like we no longer use paper leave… there’s a lot better accountability in terms of all financial transactions, that’s very positive.”

However, Taylor said the new system takes time to understand how to properly input information and will “kick you out” if an employee doesn’t do so correctly.

Though problems continue to occur, Taylor said the district is not considering changing systems.

“The switching costs would be far greater than … just trying to work within the system and trying to figure it out at this point,” Taylor said. “We have an obligation to the taxpayers to make good decisions with the resources that we have. And I know it’s frustrating, I know it’s difficult, but in time, this too shall pass, and we will get over this hump as well.”