Lexus crashes into Germantown Aldi Tuesday evening

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries after a Lexus was driven through a wall of the Aldi grocery store around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The store in the 20900 block of Frederick Road sustained structural damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer. [7News]

Persian fast-casual, all-day breakfast, ramen bar coming to Westfield Montgomery

Persian fast-casual chain Mâmân Joon Kitchen, breakfast all-day Esvin’s Bagels and Café, and Kami Ramen Bar are set to open in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery. [Store Reporter]

Ukrainian klezmer group Kommuna Lux is stopping by Silver Spring

The Ukrainian band Kommuna Lux is bringing “Odesa urban folk” sounds to the Washington Ukrainian Festival in Silver Spring, which runs Sept. 12-14. The group hopes to raise money to support Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion. [Washington Jewish Week]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny, high of 82 degrees

