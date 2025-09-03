Two progressive groups endorse Jawando in 2026 county executive race

Progressive Maryland and the Working Families Party, two progressive political organizations focused on workers in the area, are endorsing County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) in the 2026 county executive race, the groups announced Wednesday during a press conference in downtown Silver Spring.

“We have many crises in this country, but one of the central themes that we see over and over again … is this crisis around affordability … . The rent has been too damn high for too long,” Larry Stafford Jr., executive director of Progressive Maryland, said during the press conference at the Silver Spring Civic Center. “We’re endorsing Will Jawando …because he has been one of the primary leaders in this fight to make sure that Montgomery County is more affordable for everyone.”

Jawando, who lives in Ashton, is running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is amid his final two years in office due to term limits. A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

Jawando officially filed with the state to run for county executive in the 2026 election in August.

The two groups announcing their endorsement of Jawando comes on the heels of Elrich’s endorsement in May, when Jawando announced his candidacy. Jawando also has been endorsed by the Philadelphia/Baltimore/Washington Laborers’ District Council (PBWLDC), an affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA).

Jawando, along with two of his fellow councilmembers, Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) of Bethesda and Evan Glass (D-At-large) of Silver Spring, are considered frontrunners for the seat. Neither Friedson or Glass has filed official statements of candidacy, according to state elections board records.

Friedson’s endorsements include Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, several other local elected officials, and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1664 union, which represents the county’s career firefighters and paramedics. Glass has been endorsed by former U.S. Rep. David Trone of Potomac, founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez of Takoma Park.

Democrats Mithun Banerjee, a Silver Spring-based project manager, and Celeste Iroha, a Silver Spring-based registered medical assistant, have also filed to run for county executive.

According to Progressive Maryland, the group is a “grassroots organization” focused on building power for working class families and “advancing progressive policies across the state.”

Stafford said Progressive Maryland was endorsing Jawando because he would stand up for working people.

Vidal Hines, senior political director of the Working Families Party, said Wednesday that Jawando wasn’t afraid of hard conversations. The group is a progressive organization dedicated to economic, racial and social justice.

“How do you know he’s going to actually do what he says he’s going to do?” Hines asked. “Because he’s been doing it, whether it’s been around housing, whether it’s been around racial justice, criminal justice, you name it, Will has stepped up and has taken the lead.”

Izola Shaw, a Rockville City councilmember who recently announced her bid for the District 3 County Council seat, also threw her support behind Jawando at the event, saying Jawando deeply cared about “making sure working families aren’t left behind.”

Repeating a frequent refrain, Jawando said at the press conference that the county needs to develop more affordable housing and that “for too long, big developers have called the shots.”

“We can partner with development, but in a smart way that’s a good deal for residents, that produces affordability and equality,” Jawando said Wednesday. “It’s not all or nothing. It’s not housing that you can’t afford or bad housing. We can get a good deal, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Jawando was one of the few councilmembers to oppose incentives for developers to build more “missing middle” housing in April.

Earlier during the press conference, Hines said the two progressive groups would be working to ensure Jawando is elected because corporate interests were going to spend money to “keep things as they are.”

In the past, Jawando has accused Friedson of taking funding only from developers, an assertion disputed by Friedson. Friedson is participating in traditional campaign fundraising.

In a Tuesday press release, Jawando announced he has been certified by the Maryland State Board of Elections to participate in the county’s public campaign financing system.

This means he can receive $6 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $4 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $750,000. These amounts are different for council candidates.

Glass has also stated he plans to participate in the county’s public campaign financing system.

Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this report