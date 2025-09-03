From Bethesda Magazine: Nine authors, inventors and community makers in Montgomery County

Jeanette Thompson says there’s enough variety in romance novels that people with all different tastes can find something to read. “There’s heartbreak, drama, and even in some cases fantasy or vampires,” says the 57-year-old Germantown resident and owner of Romantique Books, an online bookstore. She opened the business in February, she says, partly as an “act of rebellion” against recent efforts to ban books, and to promote independent and underserved voices, such as authors of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community. In July, Thompson expanded her business with a book bike—a mobile store on wheels, of sorts—to bring to farmers markets in Shady Grove and Clarksburg. She stocks the bike’s wooden side boxes primarily with her popular “blind date” books, which are wrapped in paper with a blurb giving a hint of the storyline, such as “secretive and stolen forbidden romance,” written on the paper. “People really love the mystery,” Thompson says. “It’s almost like a present to yourself when you buy it because you’re opening it up and seeing what’s inside.” Thompson has plans to bring her book bike to other locations in the future.

News of frequent cyber-attacks often makes people feel like there’s nothing they can do, and they get desensitized to the threat, says Kensington’s Eric O’Neill. In Spies, Lies, and Cybercrime: Cybersecurity Tactics to Outsmart Hackers and Disarm Scammers (William Morrow, October 2025), the former FBI operative encourages readers to be vigilant and minimize the risk with a method he’s dubbed PAID. “Prepare, assess, investigate, decide—that’s basic counterintelligence,” says the 53-year-old founder of The Georgetown Group, a security services firm. “If you deploy that every time you’re online, every time you have an interaction, then you can protect yourself.” More people are working from home and in public spaces, O’Neill says, and at the same time cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticated and emboldened because of the anonymity of operating online. “Cybersecurity still hasn’t caught up, so we’re more vulnerable than we’ve ever been,” says O’Neill, who also wrote Gray Day: My Undercover Mission to Expose America’s First Cyber Spy (Crown, 2019).

Joel Greenzaid, president and CEO of G Street Fabrics, the company his grandfather founded in 1942, describes himself as an “old-school merchant” who likes to be on the sales floor greeting customers. It was at his Rockville store that he met Potomac’s Traci Mitchell, a journalist. They teamed up to co-host a podcast, The Fabric of Our Community. “I wanted to recognize people in the community who have made a difference and had an impact,” says Greenzaid, 64, a Potomac resident. “Most have been through things in life and rose above it. Once you get these people talking, their stories are incredible.” Greenzaid and Mitchell have released nine episodes since starting in March, interviewing guests such as Mimi Kress, co-owner of Sandy Spring Builders in Bethesda, and Thu Tran, an OB-GYN, and Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist, both of whom live in Potomac.

North Bethesda’s Pamela Nadell says that antisemitism in the United States has been minimized for too long. Antisemitism, An American Tradition (W.W. Norton & Co., October 2025) chronicles more than 350 years of antisemitism from the early Colonial settlements through the 2018 shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue. The American University professor says she felt compelled to write the book after hearing so many people recount the lasting impact that antisemitic incidents have had on their lives. “As historians, we understand that the past reverberates through the present. The present does not have to repeat the past,” says Nadell, 73. “I am hopeful that seeing the breadth and depth of this form of hate in American life will help others to realize the necessity of doing what they can to step up to stop it.”

Bethesda’s Ellie Rosenthal-Strisik says being diagnosed as autistic in ninth grade had a big impact on her life, both academically and socially. So when she started her college search process, she had questions about accommodations and services—but says it was hard to find answers. Ellie spent two years doing research and in April unveiled College For All (collegeforall.co), a website she created to help students with learning differences like her find the right college. It includes interviews with college experts, an overview of the support programs at more than 40 universities, and a neurodiversity support scorecard to evaluate a school’s academic coaching, support and flexibility, as well as special ways to connect socially. “A lot of this information out there is not curated into one place, and there isn’t anything designed by and for neurodivergent high school students,” says the 17-year-old senior at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. “I think having it all on this website is very helpful and empowering. … I hope that it makes other kids feel less alone and reduces the stigma [about being neurodivergent] as I share things that I have struggled with myself.”

After Eman Quotah wrote her debut novel, Bride of the Sea (Tin House, 2021), about an immigrant family’s saga, the Rockville author switched to a different genre: horror. The Night Is Not for You (Run for It, October 2025) is a dark coming-of-age story that takes place in a small town beset by a series of gruesome murders over decades. “What makes it different from a thriller is that the story isn’t driven by trying to solve a mystery. It’s more about surviving the horror and getting out alive,” says Quotah, 53, who also is a communications consultant. When she heard a voice actor audition for the audio version of the book, Quotah admits she felt scared—something that many readers enjoy. “There’s something about getting your heart racing—even if you’re using it as a way to turn away from the horrible things we’re witnessing in the world—because when you read about it, it can’t hurt you,” she says.

Ever since Rob Keller, 42, started playing pickleball in the spring of 2024, he’s been eager to connect with others who share his enthusiasm for the sport. In May, the Bethesda resident and Sam Morris, 37, a pickleball coach from Olney, launched Link & Dink, a free app to help people find players, locate tournaments and improve their game. “There are people who focus on the facilities and ratings, but not as many who focus on the community-building aspect,” says Keller, who is also a wealth adviser in Bethesda. Users can build a profile based on their skill level and availability to match with other players in the D.C. area. There are also video tutorials, tips on finding a coach, event announcements and results. New players “need to connect with somewhere to learn the game—and people who are available on your schedule,” Morris says. “And there’s the more competitive, active groups.” In July, Link & Dink secured Joola, the pickleball and table tennis company based in North Bethesda, as a sponsor.

