Suspect in 2022 Silver Spring homicide held without bond

A Silver Spring man is facing first-degree murder and other charges in relation to the December 2022 fatal shooting of Nathaniel Potts in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

Jason Duane Moore, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first- and second-degree assault and several firearm-related charges, according to police and digital court records.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County District Court Judge John Moffett ordered Moore to be held without bond, according to digital court records. Moore is scheduled for an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing in the Rockville courtroom.

Moore is being represented by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender. The attorney assigned to Moore did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

According to police, Potts, 29, was found suffering from gunshot wounds by officers just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, in the parking lot of the Summit Hills apartment complex on the 8500 block of 16th Street. He later died at a local hospital.

Detectives determined Moore was a suspect while investigating the shooting, according to the release. Police did not provide details about how the investigation led detectives to Moore.

However, charging documents for Moore state that over the course of the investigation detectives learned there were two eyewitnesses to the shooting. Detectives spoke with those two eyewitnesses, one of whom was known to Moore and had frequent contact with him, according to the documents.

The first witness told investigators that they saw Moore and Potts in a verbal argument in the apartment parking lot before the shooting, the documents state. After the argument, the witness saw Moore shoot Potts while they were standing between two vehicles in the parking lot.

The second witness was a resident of the Summit Hills apartment complex whose window faced the parking lot, documents state. The witness told investigators that on the morning of the shooting, they were woken by the sounds of an argument and a gunshot. Looking out of a window, the witness observed a “very tall man dressed in overalls, dark clothing and a dark colored ski mask standing between two vehicles,” the documents state.

The witness then saw the tall man shoot someone, later identified as Potts, who was on his knees saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” according to charging documents. After the shooting, the witness saw Potts fall to the ground and the shooter running toward to apartment’s exit gates on 16th Street.

In July, detectives showed the witnesses surveillance video they obtained from the apartment complex, according to charging documents. The first witness identified Moore as a person seen running away from the scene and the second witness identified the person running away as the shooter.

In addition to witnesses, investigators say they had been communicating with Moore since March 2025 and he had “put himself at the scene of [the] Potts murder” during interviews, according to the documents. During the interviews, Moore allegedly told detectives that he believed Potts was “having relations” with his girlfriend, who is Potts’ former girlfriend, and could be the father of her baby.

Moore also allegedly told investigators that he confronted Potts before the killing and “could be the prime suspect in that one,” documents state.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Moore’s arrest on Monday, according to police. On Tuesday, county police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Moore “without incident,” according to the release. Moore was transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit in Rockville. The release did not say where he was arrested.

Several months after Potts’ death, family members pleaded publicly for help in finding Potts’ killer, WTOP reported in February 2023. Family members said Potts was working toward a singing career and had left behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Detectives at the time said they believed Potts, who was shot in the head, knew the person who shot him. Police had video surveillance from the scene of the shooting, but leads had begun to grow cold, WTOP reported.