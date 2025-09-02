After nearly 60 years in business, Gaithersburg barbershop turned off clippers for final time

For generations, people around Montgomery County, Maryland, have been getting their haircuts at the Walnut Hill Barber Shop in Gaithersburg.

On Saturday, clients headed to the Walnut Hill Shopping Center to get one last haircut — and one last hug — before the nearly 60-year-old barbershop turned the lights off for the last time.

WTOP was on the scene as people like longtime Magruder High School basketball coach Dan Harwood stopped by to give his thanks.

