11 years in the making: Song Dog Distillery sets October grand opening

Song Dog Distillery, a farm-to-bottle distillery and tasting room, is slated to hold its grand opening in Boyds on Oct. 12, owners Megan Draheim and David Harris told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

Draheim and Harris of Washington, D.C., are the husband-and-wife duo behind the distillery at 18100 Bucklodge Road, which will produce spirits such as bourbon, rye, gin, vodka and liqueurs and also ready-to-pour cocktails on-site. The distillery also is expected to host educational tours and tastings, according to the couple.

According to the couple, construction of the distillery is in the final stretch and the production area is already up and running, culminating years of planning by the couple. The upcoming opening would be “exciting and thrilling and surreal,” Harris said.

Song Dog Distillery is in the county’s Agricultural Reserve. According to Google Maps, the distillery is less than a 10-minute drive from Poolesville and a 15-minute drive from Kentlands in Gaithersburg.

The Agricultural Reserve is a 93,000-acre area of the county that is home to more than 550 farms and designated for agricultural use, according to the county’s Office of Agriculture. Also known as the “Ag Reserve,” the area was established in 1980 to protect and conserve the county’s farmland by limiting residential development to no more than one dwelling unit per 25 acres and only permitting businesses that promote agriculture and agritourism.

The distillery’s October opening has been a long time coming for the couple — 11 years to be exact. They said they began dreaming up the plan for their distillery operation — an idea that stemmed from their shared love of whiskey — in 2014 and in 2020 were prepared to begin construction on a space in Rockville.

Those plans were shattered when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Harris said. Instead, the pair purchased land in Boyds in 2021, reestablished their plans to open a distillery and embraced the idea of being in the Agricultural Reserve.

“We stopped and reassessed and pivoted, decided to be out … in the [Agricultural Reserve], closer to the crops that we care so much about. American spirits have been a passion of ours,” Harris said Tuesday. He noted that moving operations to the agricultural reserve was a “silver lining” of the pandemic.

The 5,500-square-foot distillery is on a 29-acre farm that will grow some of the grains used to produce its spirits. Some grains also will come from a nearby farm partner.

Production is up and running at Song Dog Distillery in Boyds. Photo credit: Courtesy of Song Dog Distillery

Upon opening, patrons can expect to find a variety of cocktails, including low- and no-alcohol options; seasonal releases; and cocktail flights, according to the couple. Draheim noted that Danny Childs, a bartender and author of the 2023 book Slow Drinks, is helping design the distillery’s drinks program.

The distillery also features indoor and outdoor dining areas that can seat up to 100 people, a 1,500-square-foot porch and acres of land for gatherings, picnics and events.

In addition to providing a tasting room and bars, the couple aims for the distillery to be a “family-friendly facility” where guests can bring their dogs, munch on bites from food trucks, listen to live music, picnic at the farm and experience tours, tastings, community events and celebrations.

“We’re excited to be drawing more Montgomery County residents into the Ag Reserve to do fun things and to experience the immediate sense of decompression and ability to exhale, when you see the sign that says, ‘Welcome to the Ag Reserve,’ ” Harris said.

The flavor of MoCo

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for the distillery and is guided by Draheim, who is a conservation ecologist. From that focus stems Song Dog Distillery’s deep interest in “terroir,” a French term that describes the impact a farm’s climate and environment has on the taste, smell and feel of crops and their byproducts. The term is typically used in reference to wines and chocolates, according to Harris.

“Something magic happens between agriculture and the land here and the magic of the distillation process and the science of it,” Harris said. “We believe that a flavor of place is very important. We believe that our spirits are going to reflect the flavor of the county.”

Once the distillery is up and running, all drinks served at Song Dog will be made using ingredients crafted onsite and from locally sourced products, the couple said. Eventually, Draheim said, they hope to grow botanicals and other ingredients for beverages.