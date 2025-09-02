Rocket Money looking to move headquarters from Silver Spring to D.C.

Money management app Rocket Money may soon relocate its headquarters from downtown Silver Spring to Washington, D.C. The company is close to a deal for a new home to replace its current offices at 8455 Colesville Road. [Washington Business Journal]

Greenthinker opens in Takoma Park

Greenthinker, a new zero-waste shop in downtown Takoma Park, aims to continue the mission of the recently closed FullFillery by providing refillable products to reduce plastic waste. Greenthink is owned by a former co-owner of the FullFillery. [Source of the Spring]

Strathmore chooses cellist who grew up in MoCo as artist in residence

Cellist Ellen Gira, who grew up in Montgomery County, is one of six musicians chosen to be a Strathmore artist in residence. The musicians will make their stage debut during a Nov. 12 performance at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 77

