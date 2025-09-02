Become a Member
Become a Member
Business & Retail

Rocket Money looking to move headquarters from Silver Spring to D.C.

Plus: Greenthinker opens in Takoma Park; Strathmore chooses cellist who grew up in MoCo as artist in residence

By Staff
September 2, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: September 1, 2025 10:35 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Money management app Rocket Money may soon relocate its headquarters from downtown Silver Spring to Washington, D.C. The company is close to a deal for a new home to replace its current offices at 8455 Colesville Road. [Washington Business Journal]

Greenthinker opens in Takoma Park

Greenthinker, a new zero-waste shop in downtown Takoma Park, aims to continue the mission of the recently closed FullFillery by providing refillable products to reduce plastic waste. Greenthink is owned by a former co-owner of the FullFillery. [Source of the Spring]

Strathmore chooses cellist who grew up in MoCo as artist in residence

- Advertisement -

Cellist Ellen Gira, who grew up in Montgomery County, is one of six musicians chosen to be a Strathmore artist in residence. The musicians will make their stage debut during a Nov. 12 performance at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 77

In case you missed it:

As state cases rise, public health advocates worry feds’ new COVID vaccine guidelines will mean fewer vaccinations

Sponsored
Contests and Events

How does MCPS choose which buildings to renovate?  

From Bethesda Magazine: Kid Museum’s Invent the Future Challenge challenges students to think creatively

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA