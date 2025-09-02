Become a Member
Government & Politics

Silver Spring protest, Kensington parade mark Labor Day in MoCo

Hundreds who oppose Trump policies gathered on Beltway overpass on Colesville Road

By Grace Newton - WTOP
September 2, 2025 11:31 a.m. | Updated: September 2, 2025 11:38 a.m.
protest
Silver Spring residents Sue and Tom Otwell attended Sunday's protest on the Beltway overpass on Colesville Road. Photo credit: Meredith Carlson Daly

One Maryland neighborhood celebrated Labor Day with a small-town parade, while several miles away, demonstrators gathered on an overpass on the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring over what they said are policies that affect laborers.

Hundreds of community members gathered at the overpass on Colesville Road in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration’s policies.

Mary Brown said the protest’s location has good visibility.

“We have visibility for folks going up and down Colesville Road. We have visibility for the Beltway,” Brown said.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

