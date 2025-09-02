‘Shelter-in-place’ to ‘secure’: What you need to know about the new MCPS emergency response protocol  

Students and staff at four Montgomery County public schools in Germantown experienced the district’s new emergency protocol Aug. 26 when gun shots were reported in a nearby residential area and the schools went into “secure” protocol.

Secure – in which staff must lock outside doors, account for students and then continue with classes – is one of five terms that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) implemented at the start of the school year. The others are “hold,” “lockdown,” “evacuate” and “shelter.” The new procedure is a part of the standard response protocol created by the I Love U Guys Foundation, a nonprofit started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes after their daughter Emily was killed in a school shooting.

MCPS staff announced the changes to the procedures during a June school board meeting. Marcus Jones, the former county police chief who now heads the MCPS Department of Security and Compliance, said the standard response protocol is a “nationally recognized model designed to enhance school safety and crisis response.” All staff were expected to receive training on the protocol in August.

“This model is easier to understand and provides clear, consistent language for students, staff, first responders and parents during emergencies,” Jones said at the time.

- Advertisement -

In past years, a school would shelter in place as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events. Under the new protocol, how a school responds to situations such as medical emergencies will be different from its response to a threat outside the school building, according to the statement.

When a school implements a hold status, students will be required to clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue as usual. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies while classroom activities continue.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threats occurs, such as like police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.

A lockdown requires students to move away from sight, be quiet and listen to staff members, while adults must gather students from the hallway, if possible. Staff are required to lock the classroom door, not open it and to turn off the lights. Students and staff must stay out of sight and be quiet, and prepare to run or fight.

A call to evacuate directs students to leave belongings behind if required and to bring their phones if possible. Teachers should direct students to an appropriate evacuation location and notify officials about any missing or injured students or adults.

Regarding the gun shots in Germantown on Aug. 26, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said in an emailed statement that “secure action” was enacted at roughly 11:50 a.m. “due to police activity within the community of” Seneca Valley High, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Lake Seneca and Germantown elementary schools. The secure action was later lifted and the schools returned to normal status, Lopez said.

According to a Friday’s MCPS statement, all schools must complete several standard emergency drills by the end of October and schools will also review other safety procedures such as those for family reunification. In the event of an emergency, schools and district office staff will be in touch with families every 20 minutes with as much information as is known at the time,” MCPS said.