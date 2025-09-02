Woman charged after allegedly stealing $266K from 95-year-old grandfather

A Washington, D.C., woman is facing theft charges following her Aug. 27 arrest for allegedly stealing more than $266,000 from her 95-year-old grandfather over more than three years, Montgomery County police said Tuesday in a press release.

Erica Hopper, 45, was charged with theft of more than $100,000, theft scheme over $100,000, obtaining property of a vulnerable adult worth more than $100,000 and fraudulent identity theft of $25,000 to $100,000 — all felonies, according to police. In addition, Hopper faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge.

The release did not identify Hopper’s grandfather or state where he lives.

Attorney information for Hopper was not available on Tuesday afternoon in digital court records.

According to police, county detectives began investigating Hopper after a family member filed a complaint with the police department in November 2021. Less than a year before, Hopper had been granted the power of attorney for her grandfather in December 2020. This gave Hopper authority over her grandfather’s finances with the “fiduciary responsibility to act in his best interest,” the release said.

During the investigation, detectives learned Hopper allegedly spent more than $266,000 from her grandfather’s accounts while making unauthorized purchases from November 2021 to June 2025, according to police.

Police allege many of the purchases were for Hopper’s personal benefit, with $25,000 spent on car payments; $49,000 for credit card bills covering cosmetic surgeries, luxury items, concert tickets and online purchases; and $35,000 spent on rent for a luxury apartment.

Upon her arrest, Hopper was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.

She was released the same day after posting a $20,000 unsecured personal bond, according to digital court records. Hopper is scheduled to return to Montgomery County District Court for an Oct. 14 trial, court records indicate.