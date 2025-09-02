Police arrest man in Texas, charged with fatal shooting of partner in Gaithersburg

A man who allegedly shot and killed his partner at their Gaithersburg home early Sunday was arrested Monday in Texas and charged with first-degree murder, Montgomery County police said Monday in a press release.

Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, of Gaithersburg, was wanted in connection with the homicide of Maritza Ferman Sorto, 35, and was arrested Monday in Irving, Texas, according to the release. Quintanilla is being held in Texas and awaits extradition to Maryland.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the county’s Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9000 block of Centerway Road, police said. Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the home of Quintanilla and Sorto and found her outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders performed “lifesaving efforts” on Sorto, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. According to a Sunday statement from police, Sorto’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

- Advertisement -

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Division also responded to the shooting and, through an investigation, determined that Quintanilla was a suspect, the release said. Police later obtained an arrest warrant for Quintanilla.

A Gaithersburg man wanted in connection with a domestic-related homicide is in a Texas jail.

39-year-old Luis Antonio Quintanilla is accused of fatally shooting his partner, 35-year-old Maritza Ferman Sorto.#Arrest #MCPD #MCPNews https://t.co/QpdRUcMY46 pic.twitter.com/cioL5WjQ5Q — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 1, 2025

The Irving Police Department arrested Quintanilla on Monday after people who were aware that he was a suspect in Sorto’s death contacted the department, police said.

County police did not provide details about how Quintanilla fled to Texas.

Digital court records and attorney information for Quintanilla were not available Tuesday morning.

The homicide occurred shortly after police responded to a double stabbing in Germantown early Sunday morning. The incident, which stemmed from a group of teen boys shooting BB guns, was initially reported as a shooting. At some point a man confronted the group and he was later stabbed, along with another man, DC News Now reported.

In addition, Sorto is the second person fatally shot the county in less than two weeks. On Aug. 19, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood. The department’s homicide division is investigating the shooting.