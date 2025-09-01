What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

With the nation celebrating Labor Day on Monday, here’s what is open and what is closed across Montgomery County, according to local governments, as well as details for local parades.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Parade viewing along East Diamond and Russell avenues; block party in the Gaithersburg Community Museum parking lot and Olde Towne Plaza

The City of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate Labor Day with a parade of high school marching bands, fire engines, community organizations, dance groups and more. Free parking is available at the Montgomery County fairgrounds with free shuttle service to the parade. After the parade, party outside with music, food for sale and inflatables at the Gaithersburg Community Museum, 9 South Summit Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade from Plyers Mills Road to Noyes Library; festival on Armory Avenue

Dance groups, floats, marching bands, fire trucks and equestrian groups will step off at 10 a.m. Monday as part of Kensington’s Annual Labor Day Parade. After the parade, a festival with food, beer and wine for sale, live music, bounce houses, vendor booths and other activities will take place. The event is free and open to all.

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday

Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo

Featuring more than 400 artists from the mid-Atlantic region, this art show is one of the largest in the Washington, D.C., area. Mediums include fiber arts, jewelry, sculptures, photography and furniture. The event is free, with RSVP preferred but not required. Tiffany Williams, a curator in the U.S. State Department’s Art in Embassies office, will serve as the show judge.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday

Historic Armory (Kensington Town Hall), 3710 Mitchell St., Kensington

The Montgomery Art Association and the Town of Kensington are hosting a free art exhibition. Art will be available for sale. Christopher Addison, partner of the Addison/Ripley Gallery, will judge the art show. Customers can pick up their art purchases on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County