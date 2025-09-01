What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

With the nation celebrating Labor Day on Monday, here’s what is open and what is closed across Montgomery County, according to local governments, as well as details for local parades.
Gaithersburg Labor Day Parade and Block Party
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Parade viewing along East Diamond and Russell avenues; block party in the Gaithersburg Community Museum parking lot and Olde Towne Plaza
The City of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate Labor Day with a parade of high school marching bands, fire engines, community organizations, dance groups and more. Free parking is available at the Montgomery County fairgrounds with free shuttle service to the parade. After the parade, party outside with music, food for sale and inflatables at the Gaithersburg Community Museum, 9 South Summit Ave.
Kensington’s 58th Annual Labor Day Parade & Festival
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Parade from Plyers Mills Road to Noyes Library; festival on Armory Avenue
Dance groups, floats, marching bands, fire trucks and equestrian groups will step off at 10 a.m. Monday as part of Kensington’s Annual Labor Day Parade. After the parade, a festival with food, beer and wine for sale, live music, bounce houses, vendor booths and other activities will take place. The event is free and open to all.
Labor Day Art Show at Glen Echo Park
Noon to 6 p.m. Monday
Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo
Featuring more than 400 artists from the mid-Atlantic region, this art show is one of the largest in the Washington, D.C., area. Mediums include fiber arts, jewelry, sculptures, photography and furniture. The event is free, with RSVP preferred but not required. Tiffany Williams, a curator in the U.S. State Department’s Art in Embassies office, will serve as the show judge.
2025 Paint the Town Labor Day Show
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday
Historic Armory (Kensington Town Hall), 3710 Mitchell St., Kensington
The Montgomery Art Association and the Town of Kensington are hosting a free art exhibition. Art will be available for sale. Christopher Addison, partner of the Addison/Ripley Gallery, will judge the art show. Customers can pick up their art purchases on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Montgomery County
- County offices—Closed.
- MC 311— Closed.
- State offices and courts—Closed.
- State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed.
- Libraries— Closed.
- Alcohol Beverage Services —All stores open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Department of Permitting Services—Closed.
- Ride On Bus Service—Will operate on a Sunday schedule. View route schedules here.
- Ride On extRa and Flex bus services—Will not be in service.
- Ride On Flash Bus Service—The Orange Route will operate on a Weekend/Holiday. The Blue Route (typically, weekday only) will not be in service.
- TRiPS Silver Spring commuter store—Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- TRiPS mobile commuter store—Closed.
- MARC Train—No trains operating.
- Metrorail—Will operate on a Sunday Holiday schedule with trains running from 7 a.m.-midnight.
- Metrobus—Will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Public parking garages, lots, curbside meters—Free.
- County-provided trash and recycling collections—No collections on Monday. Collections for the remainder of the week will slide one day, with the final collections on Saturday.
- Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center—Entire facility is closed.
- Outdoor Pools—Open.
- Recreation, Senior and Indoor Aquatic Centers—Closed.
- For Montgomery Parks information, visit MontgomeryParks.org.