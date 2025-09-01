From Bethesda Magazine: Kid Museum’s Invent the Future Challenge challenges students to think creatively

For a warmup brainstorming exercise, Jo Belyea-Doerrman asks students in her engineering class at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg to think of as many uses for a toothpick as they can in two minutes.

“Quantity over quality. Do not stop yourself. Crazy is fine,” she explains to the seventh graders on a Tuesday morning in early April. “Ready, set, go!”

It’s quiet as the students make lists on their own. After they share their ideas with classmates, Belyea-Doerrman challenges them to add to their lists. “Hopefully it’s a springboard for more ideas,” she says. After two more minutes, she asks: “Thumbs-up if round two was a little bit easier?” Most agree the discussion helped.

Belyea-Doerrman, 62, a software engineer-turned-middle school teacher, emphasizes the value of collaboration and imagination with students, especially those who are part of Kid Museum’s Invent the Future Challenge. The hands-on program promotes science, technology, engineering, creativity and design skills for students in classes and after-school clubs. It includes field trips to Kid Museum in Bethesda and the option of competing in a spring expo where their inventions are judged. In the 2024-2025 academic year, 121 students at Shady Grove were among about 650 from 13 middle schools in Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., who participated in the program.

Their assignment: What will you make to improve life on this planet?

Students spend several weeks developing their prototypes. Belyea-Doerrman encourages students to focus on something they care about, and forms teams of three to five students based on common interests. The toothpick warmup gets students ready to brainstorm potential solutions to problems they’ve listed on their worksheets with the title: “WHO needs WHAT because WHY.”

“It has to be something that can be built,” Belyea-Doerrman reminds the students. “This is an engineering class.”

At Table 9, Samia Guled, Saanvi Lanke and Leah Wang are concerned about marine life in the Chesapeake Bay being hurt by pollution. They are thinking of how to prevent salt that’s used to treat icy roads from getting into the water. Among their ideas: Design a compact filtration system to consume excess salt from water runoff like a vacuum—maybe a sort of floating pod—before it enters the ocean.

Nearby, Juliet Luetkemeier and Alana Simkanich at Table 7 are discussing ways to keep students safer in school buses by adding cameras, alarm systems or airbags. Their interest stems from having been jolted in a minor bus accident earlier in the year. (Their third teammate, Roseeta Shrestha, was absent that day.) Other students are exploring ways to detect expired food in school lunches (later named the Moldy Food Detection in MCPS team) and to reduce the harmful effects of noise pollution on dolphins (the Sonar and Dolphins team).

To begin designing their prototypes, students in the Invent the Future program visit Kid Museum throughout the spring semester. During their first two field trips, they are free to experiment in studios with tools and materials such as electronics, textiles, cardboard and wood.

“It’s all about the process—iterating and trying,” says Lucia Belivakici-Clever, Kid Museum’s senior education program manager. “If you’re not failing, you’re not learning.”

Leah uses a grommet press to make holes in an adjustable cardboard crown. “I never thought you could make accessories with cardboard. It’s really interesting that you can customize it,” she says, considering how cardboard might be used in her team’s filtration prototype.

Belyea-Doerrman says she likes that students can explore and test which of the recyclable materials they will use back in her classroom to create their inventions. “I feel like a lot of times, we don’t let them play,” she says. “I have Legos and Play-Doh in my classroom for that very reason—so that they bring that creativity to their problem-solving.”

During the last week in May, the Shady Grove students return to the museum for an “open build” session. There are stations with hot-glue guns, computers, materials to build small battery-powered lights, and scroll saws.

Although some students are scrambling to finish their projects, Belyea-Doerrman tells them things don’t have to be perfect.

“Prototypes are supposed to be representing their ideas, so it doesn’t matter if it’s working or it’s done because it’s about conveying their idea,” she says.

Samia, Saanvi and Leah have named their project “SaltSmart: A solar-powered salt runoff filter for sidewalks, ditches or parking lots.” They used a cardboard box for their prototype, lining the interior with layers of fabric to represent eco-friendly filters of hemp fiber, biochar and crushed limestone. Pipe cleaners crisscross the top where solar panels would be placed. They cut out a hole in one side to show where water would enter the chamber and built a sensor to activate the device. During their last museum visit, the team wired in a small light and glued blue construction paper onto the exterior of the box.

The girls, all 13 years old, had gone to the Rockville Memorial Library the previous weekend to get printouts to make a brochure and trifold display, and created a website they linked to with a QR code. Later they gathered for nearly six hours at Leah’s house to polish their project and run through their presentation. “It was a really fun process—especially practicing the pitch with my friends,” Samia says.

Belyea-Doerrman says the SaltSmart team went “above and beyond” putting in time outside of class—demonstrating that it takes persistence to be successful.

When they were done rehearsing at her house, Leah and her team members were excited and nervous about the event. “We literally hugged each other and we’re like, ‘No matter the outcome of the competition, we had an amazing experience,’ ” learning new skills and deepening their friendship, Leah says.

For this year’s competition, Saanvi, Leah and Samia were among 222 middle school students (76 from Shady Grove) who competed in the expo at Kid Museum on June 1. In all, 105 teams set up displays and presented to judges who were entrepreneurs, inventors, corporate leaders and educators. (Since Invent the Future began in 2017, nearly 7,500 middle school students have taken part in the program, which is funded by Kid Museum corporate partners and individual donors.)

The girls delivered their pitch several times throughout the expo—initially to a few parents who offered feedback, which Saanvi says was helpful. “It definitely opened our minds to things we hadn’t thought of,” she says. “The judges actually asked similar questions: ‘Do you have a backup generator?’ or ‘What do you think the cost will be?’ So we were definitely prepared.”

Leah adds: “A lot of people came up to us and they’re like, ‘Wow, you guys have QR codes and a website.’ I don’t think many [others] had websites.”

At the conclusion of the expo, 13 awards were presented in five categories. Shady Grove students won three. The SaltSmart team and the Sonar and Dolphins team (Kellan Erdheim, Brian Healy, Abdul Noori and Marty Sukol) both won digital design awards. Students on the Moldy Food Detection team (Camila Battistel, Isabelle Liu, Stella Rankin and Honda Zaky) earned a community engagement award.

SaltSmart team members say they aren’t sure if the experience makes them want to be engineers—but they all plan to take the class again and are already thinking about how to improve their filter for next year’s challenge.

It’s a win, Belyea-Doerrman says, when students are hooked and looking ahead to improving their idea. While she hopes some students will be able to see themselves in an engineering field, she says the skills they learn—creativity and problem-solving with limited resources—can be applied to any career path. “I want them to know​ that anybody is a maker.”

