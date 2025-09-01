Injured boy airlifted after falling on Billy Goat Trail in Potomac

An adolescent boy who injured his leg after falling on rocks Sunday on the Billy Goat Trail at the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Potomac was airlifted by a U.S. Park Police helicopter to an area hospital. [The MoCo Show]
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky looks to 2028 Olympics
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky talks about completing a successful 2025 swim season and looking toward the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. [WJLA]
Shooting with BB gun leads to Germantown double stabbing; police detain 15
Montgomery County police detained 15 people, but did not arrest anyone following the stabbing of two men early Sunday in Germantown. A group of teen boys was shooting BB guns when a man confronted the group. He was stabbed and another man also was injured, police said. [DC News Now]
Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 78
In case you missed it:
MoCo Pride Family Resource Center opens in downtown Bethesda
Be prepared: County hosts public safety fair in Silver Spring to promote community resilience