Injured boy airlifted after falling on Billy Goat Trail in Potomac

An adolescent boy who injured his leg after falling on rocks Sunday on the Billy Goat Trail at the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Potomac was airlifted by a U.S. Park Police helicopter to an area hospital. [The MoCo Show]

Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky looks to 2028 Olympics

Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky talks about completing a successful 2025 swim season and looking toward the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. [WJLA]

Shooting with BB gun leads to Germantown double stabbing; police detain 15

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County police detained 15 people, but did not arrest anyone following the stabbing of two men early Sunday in Germantown. A group of teen boys was shooting BB guns when a man confronted the group. He was stabbed and another man also was injured, police said. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 78

In case you missed it:

MoCo Pride Family Resource Center opens in downtown Bethesda

Be prepared: County hosts public safety fair in Silver Spring to promote community resilience

How does MCPS choose which buildings to renovate?