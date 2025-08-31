Woman dead after Gaithersburg shooting

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a woman following a shooting early Sunday in Gaithersburg, the department said Sunday morning in a statement.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 9000 block of Centerway Road.

First responders found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other details were provided.

The woman’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of her death.

Police will release the woman’s identity following the proper notification of the next of kin, the statement said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.