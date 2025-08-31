MoCo Pride Family Resource Center opens in downtown Bethesda

With the cutting of a bright pink ribbon, local officials and human rights advocates celebrated Saturday’s opening of the Montgomery County Pride Family Resource Center in downtown Bethesda, marking the first physical headquarters for an advocacy organization that has long served the county’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This pride center is a working, living home for our community,” Phillip Alexander Downie, founder and CEO of the advocacy organization MoCo Pride Center, told the crowd of elected officials and others who attended the opening ceremony. “It is a place where anyone can walk in seven days a week and know they will be met with dignity, respect, and care.”

The drop-in center in the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Center at 4805 Edgemoor Lane will “serve as a permanent safe haven, gathering space, and community hub for people across generations, identities, and backgrounds,” according to a MoCo Pride Center press release.

Downie and other advocates have long lobbied for a physical location for the MoCo Pride Center, which Downie founded in 2017, to provide a safe space for queer and trans residents. The organization promotes health and well-being and offers services and social events for the local LGBTQ+ community, with support from the county government.

Founded in 2017, the organization has a history of partnering with other major LGBTQ+ advocacy and resource organizations, such as Trans Maryland, which focuses on supporting the state’s transgender residents. The MoCo Pride Center has hosted support groups, HIV testing days, drag performances, and other activities – but it has never had a brick-and-mortar headquarters.

In May 2024, the County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich (D) first set aside money — $200,000 — in the county’s fiscal year 2025 operating budget to support the center’s development. That came after Downie and other local LGBTQ+ advocates shared at public hearings that their resources were overextended, and that more community members needed support.

“This is a very exciting day for our county,” council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) said during Saturday’s ceremony. “No matter who you are, where you live, where you come from, who you love, there’s a place for you here.”

Other local officials who attended the afternoon festivities included County Executive Marc Elrich (D), council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Evan Glass (D-At Large), the council’s first openly gay member. Jawando, Friedson and Glass are running for county executive in 2026; Elrich, in his second term, is prohibited from running for a third term due to term limits.

The center on the second floor of the regional services center offers a safe drop-in space, a library, and numerous support groups and resources, including free weekly STI and HIV screenings. The Kason Mordechai Smith Inclusive Books Library and LGBTQIA+ Archive stocks a series of books and stories that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. “This is not a general public library; it is a special, mission-driven collection that reflects the heart of the Montgomery County Pride Family,” according to the center.

The new center comes as President Donald Trump has taken a hard line in regard to several LGBTQ+ issues. Several of the Trump administration’s actions have been called out by LGBTQ+ community leaders and elected officials. Trump has issued several executive orders regarding transgender identity since his inauguration in January, including one declaring the administration would only recognize “two unchangeable sexes,” an order that aims to ban trans people from serving in the military and an order that aims to limit access to gender-affirming health care, PBS reported.

Trump also has expressed his support for ending certain rights for transgender Americans, according to The Washington Post, and previously expressed disappointment at the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

During his remarks at Saturday’s opening, Downie noted the resilience and commitment that led to the opening of the Montgomery County Pride Family Resource Center.

“Communities do not just appear, they are built with intention,” he said. “Like this center, they take work, they take showing up again and again. Even when the world tries to silence us, tries to erase us, when we commit to that kind of work together, we create more than programs or events, we create a sustainable future.”

Michael Hromalik is a Bethesda Today intern. Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this report.