Viva White Oak mixed-use development receives $4 million state grant

The long-awaited Viva White Oak redevelopment project is receiving financial support from the state in the form of a $4 million grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Wednesday.

Viva White Oak, a 280-acre mixed-use development led by Baltimore’s MCB Real Estate, is expected to add 12.1 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and public space, including 5,000 residential units, to the eastern part of the county.

The $2.8 billion redevelopment project was one of 25 statewide projects that received grants awarded by the state’s housing and community development department, according to a release from the governor’s office. On Wednesday, the state Board of Public Works approved $24.3 million in fiscal year 2026 grants to support revitalization projects such as Viva White Oak around the state.

Announcement of the grants came one day after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and MCB Real Estate Managing Partner and co-founder David Bramble discussed the Viva White Oak project and recent financing decisions at a Bisnow event at the Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center. Bisnow is a commercial real estate and business media company.

Bramble and MCB Real Estate did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment on the state grant.

During the Bisnow conversation on Tuesday, Elrich emphasized the development project’s importance to economic development in the east county, where he said residents have felt “totally neglected” when compared to the wealthier, western part of the county.

“We have not had a good presence in this part of the county,” Elrich said. “So [Viva White Oak] brings a lot of things together that are important for that part of the county and important for us. And I think it’s a signal to everybody else that we really are serious about playing in this water.”

Bramble and Elrich also discussed how a recent plan to finance the project through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) was key in helping the project move forward due to the high cost of developing critical infrastructure at the large site.

According to a May county news release, local governments use this type of funding mechanism “to pledge future property tax revenues from within the project area to fund core public infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and open space, without impacting existing County resources or services.”

In July, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to enable the creation of a development district in White Oak, which allowed the county to enter into a tax increment financing plan with MCB Real Estate and sets the stage for continued progress on the project.

MCB Real Estate entered into a contract with the county government to redevelop the Viva White Oak property in 2023. The proposed redevelopment has faced several site plan hurdles as well as changing partnerships between developers and the county since 2021.

“When you look at a site like this, you wonder one of the reasons why it hasn’t been developed? You’ve got to spend $150 to $200 million just to get the roads and the sewers and all the infrastructure that’s public infrastructure into the site,” Bramble said.

“The beautiful thing about a TIF financing, if you can make the math work – which we can here – is that no one’s paying for it, except for the project itself,” Bramble added. “Without the TIF financing, this project doesn’t happen. No project of its scale could happen without this sort of partnership with the county.”

A ‘monster’ project

Viva White Oak — once named LifeSci Village — is a long-planned community that would be near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s White Oak campus at 10903 New Hampshire Ave. and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center at 11890 Healing Way.

The development is expected to include up to 12.1 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and public space. In addition, the development is anticipated to become a business and life sciences hub and provide a space for recreation and gathering for east county residents. According to the county’s May news release, the development is expected to generate 17,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs and an estimated $62 million in annual county revenue once completed.

Nearly 5,000 homes, including apartments, are expected to be built, along with new retail, hotel and medical office space, according to the release. The plan also “reserves land for a new elementary school, active parks, bike lanes, and community trails, all while protecting more than 18 acres through forest conservation.”

According to the Viva White Oak project webpage, construction will likely take place in two phases over 18 years. The first phase, from 2025 to 2033, includes the construction of “major infrastructure and road improvements,” the delivery of 938 for-sale homes, 1,290 apartments, 504,000 square feet of retail space, 79,000 square feet of medical office space and a 175-room hotel.

The second phase, according to the website, involves the construction of 1.3 million square feet of life sciences office and lab space, 400,000 square feet of life sciences manufacturing space, 2,480 additional housing units and a 150-room hotel. The full build-out of the project is slated for 2043.

Bramble called the project a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“You don’t really get opportunities like this in a developed state like Maryland, so close to the nation’s capital,” Bramble said Tuesday. “This is a two-and-a-half to $4 billion project. … It is a monster and it’s the kind of thing you can get excited about and will have a massive impact.”

Elrich said Tuesday that when completed, the Viva White Oak will generate “a ton of revenue for the county,” create jobs and change perceptions of the east county. He also noted that entering the TIF agreement with MCB Real Estate shows that the county is serious about getting creative and approaching the financing of development projects differently.

“We’ll take other proposals and put them through an evaluation. If they make sense, then we’ll go ahead and do it. And if there are other ways of doing this – special taxing districts come to mind – we can do that too,” Elrich said. “There are multiple ways to get at the same thing, and we just have to be flexible.”

Bramble agreed that exploring different methods of financing, as well as collaboration and cooperation, is important for future large-scale development in the county.

“I think what we’ve seen is a county that’s open for business and that is willing to consider the right tool for the right problem, and that’s impressive,” Bramble said. “We do business in lots of jurisdictions, and we certainly do not see that … often. So, it’s refreshing.”

Bramble, however, said that a persistent issue developers run into in the county and elsewhere is “red tape and useless regulations that have been around forever and lack responsiveness,” which make it difficult to get things done. He did not get into specifics regarding the regulations or red tape.

“My hope for Montgomery County … and for Maryland and the country, is that we start to realize that sometimes progress is more important than process,” he said. “Sometimes … if we really want to make people’s lives better and attract investment, we’ve got to commit to progress.”