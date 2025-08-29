Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Real Housewives of Potomac star to be released early from prison following DUI 

Plus: Youth education, workforce development nonprofit launches; Washington Spirit trades Germantown player to Louisville team

By Staff
August 29, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 28, 2025 5:37 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Karen Huger, a star of the reality show Real Housewives of Potomac, is being released from prison early after a jury found her found guilty of driving under the influence, among other charges, for a March 2024 crash. Huger was previously sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. [Fox 5 DC

Youth education, workforce development nonprofit launches 

Several big names in business and philanthropy, including former Temple University President Jason Wingard, launched a nonprofit in Montgomery County focused on youth education and workforce development. The group also wants to preserve the legacies of historically Black communities in the area. [Washington Business Journal

Washington Spirit trades Germantown player to Louisville team   

The Washington Spirit, the Washington, D.C. based women’s soccer team, traded Makenna Morris to Racing Louisville FC, the team announced Wednesday. Morris is a Germantown native and earned six goals and three assists during her time on the D.C. team. [Washington Spirit]  

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees 

