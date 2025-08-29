County police officer struck during attempted traffic stop near downtown Silver Spring

A Montgomery County police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday evening after being hit by a suspected stolen vehicle in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Friday morning in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the CVS parking lot at 9520 Georgia Ave. when the officer attempted a traffic stop of a stolen plate on a “possible stolen vehicle,” the statement said. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead rammed into the police cruiser before fleeing southbound on Georgia Avenue into Washington, D.C.

According to police, the officer’s leg was struck while he was getting out of his cruiser. Police described the injury as “minor” and said no other injuries were reported.

County officers notified the Metropolitan Police Department about the incident and the fleeing vehicle, police said. No suspect has been taken into custody.

The CVS is in the Seminary Place shopping center that’s also home to ALDI, Nothing Bundt Cakes and a Domino’s pizza shop. The shopping center is between the Beltway’s Georgia Avenue entrance and exit ramps and Seminary Road.

Thursday night’s incident occurred less than two days after a 21-year-old Frederick man, Raphael Mayorga, was sentenced to 22 years and 60 days in prison on charges related to striking a Montgomery County police officer with his vehicle on I-270 in October 2023. The officer, Sgt. Patrick Kepp, was severely injured in the collision and lost both of his legs.