How does MCPS choose which buildings to renovate?  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is introducing a revised method to assess building conditions as part of a shift in how the school district plans to prioritize major renovation or renewal projects for its more than 200 school buildings, according to district staff.

The shift comes as the district is significantly behind in addressing building renovation and renewal and ahead of its October introduction of its proposed fiscal year 2027 capital budget and the 2027-2032 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), MCPS staff explained during an Aug. 21 school board meeting.

“It’s pretty depressing to say the least,” school board Vice President Grace Rivera-Oven said during the meeting. “We knew we had issues; I appreciate the fact that we’re finally seeing how bad it is.”

District shifts to new data metric for building conditions

Previously, MCPS used “key facility indicators” to measure building conditions. The color-coded system identified whether physical systems of a given building were “trending positive,” needing review or “nearing the end of anticipated life span.”

According to the MCPS website, the district contracted Bureau Veritas Technical Assessments in February to conduct facility assessments of schools, offices and holding centers built before 2023. The Ellicott City-based engineering firm assessed 52 buildings and will assess the rest of the 159 buildings during the 2025-2026 school year, according to MCPS staff. All reports are scheduled to be completed and shared by the end of summer 2026.

The building reviews include assessing aspects such as roofs, HVAC systems and plumbing and electrical systems. Instead of using its former system of key facility indicators, the district will use a different metric known as the facility condition index depleted value as the main measure of building conditions, staff told the school board.

The metric “quantifies the depleted life and value of a facility’s primary building assets, systems and components,” according to the MCPS website. MCPS measures the depleted values on a zero-to-one scale, with scores closer to zero signifying that a building is in better condition.

So far, the secondary schools the engineering firm reviewed with the highest depleted value scores include:

The former Rock Terrace School in Rockville with a 0.73;

White Oak Middle School in Silver Spring with a score of nearly 0.67;

the Blair G. Ewing Center in Rockville with a 0.65; and

Col. Zadok Magruder High in Rockville with a score of nearly 0.65.

The elementary schools with the highest depleted value scores include;

Monocacy Elementary in Dickerson with a score of nearly 0.74;

Piney Branch Elementary in Takoma Park with nearly 0.72;

Burning Tree Elementary in Bethesda with a 0.70; and

Meadow Hall Elementary in Rockville with nearly 0.67.

The entire list of schools, their scores and the accompanying report can be found here.

Andrea Swiatocha, deputy chief in the MCPS Division of Facilities Management, told the board the new data will “play a big factor” in how MCPS prioritizes capital improvement projects. The depleted value score is one of four criteria MCPS will use to determine how to prioritize capital projects.

Another metric that would contribute to how projects are prioritized includes a building’s educational adequacy, such as its access to daylight, air quality and classroom sizes. Poverty data and building capacity are the final two criteria, according to the Aug. 21 presentation. MCPS would weight the criteria, with 50% of a decision based on a building’s depleted value score, 25% on its educational adequacy and 12.5% each based on poverty data and building capacity.

Swiatocha noted the district has a lot of catching up to do. She said the goal over the next 20 years is to renovate schools by upgrading at least five major systems such as HVAC, roof and plumbing every 25 years, renew schools with a significant interior reconstruction every 50 years, and if a renewal isn’t possible, to replace the school.

The district would need to renovate, renew or replace six to seven elementary schools and three middle and high schools every year for the next 20 years to reach those long-term goals, staff told the board.

The district also needs $175 million in 2025 dollars to replace school roofs that are older than 20 years and $740 million in 2025 dollars to replace HVAC systems that are older than 20 years.

Based on the expectation of replacing roofs and HVAC systems after 20 years, MCPS should be replacing the roofs and HVAC systems of 10 schools every year, according to the staff presentation. But over the past three years, the district has averaged replacing both for five schools every year.

MCPS will be holding community information sessions to introduce the criteria changes, including three during the first two weeks of September.

“This was certainly the No. 1 thing that I have heard over the last few months… ‘How are you making decisions? How are you deciding who is in the CIP and what order? Who receives a renewal or replacement?’” Swiatocha told the board. “We’re hoping by sharing this, that helps [people] understand the data that is driving the decisions that are being made.”