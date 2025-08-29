Be prepared: County hosts public safety fair in Silver Spring to promote community resilience

Want to learn CPR, how to administer naloxone or how to control bleeding caused by a traumatic injury?

Instruction in those skills and more will be provided when the county hosts its first Ready Montgomery: Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety Fair on Sept. 13 at Wheaton Local Park in Silver Spring, where residents and families also can receive other resources to help them respond safely in an emergency or disaster, according to a county press release.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wheaton Local Park at 11729 Georgia Ave. and admission is free. The event is being held in recognition of National Preparedness Month, which occurs in September, the release said.

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) is hosting the fair and other public safety partners, such as the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Department of Health and Human Services Crisis Center and the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center, will host booths, the release said.

“During this month, OEMHS would like to raise awareness of the importance of community preparedness in the County and encourage community members to participate in the emergency preparedness-focused events taking place,” Sareem Streater, an emergency management specialist, said in an email to Bethesda Today.

Streater said the office’s goal is to ensure county residents have the information, resources and skills to respond to an emergency or disaster, “which in turn contributes to a more resilient community.”

At the fair, attendees can participate in a variety of activities:

Listen to talks about emergency preparedness best practices;

Attend demonstrations and trainings for CPR, AED, Narcan administration and bleeding control;

Visit public safety resource tables;

Participate in Touch-a-Truck experiences to explore public safety vehicles;

Play lawn games;

Receive face painting;

Enjoy shaved ice from Kona Ice; and

Participate in hourly raffle prizes and giveaways.

Kona Ice will be giving free ice cones to the first 200 attendees, according to an Eventbrite webpage for the fair.

“I encourage everyone to attend the Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety Fair and engage with our public safety experts to learn how to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press release about the event.

“Emergencies and disasters can strike at any time, and being prepared can make the difference between life and death or serious injury,” Elrich added.

Other groups will also be participating at the event, including the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, which is a “network of community organizations that collaborate to address the community’s needs during all stages of a disaster,” the release said. The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda and Meals on Wheels of Takoma Park/Silver Spring are also expected to participate.