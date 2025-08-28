From Bethesda Magazine: Women Who Inspire 2025

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Aruna Miller

More than five decades before Aruna Miller became Maryland’s lieutenant governor, she was a 7-year-old from Hyderabad, India, navigating a new life in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Despite not speaking a word of English, she was determined to blend in and make friends from the start. At lunchtime on the first day of school, the second grader loaded her tray with unfamiliar American food and grabbed a pint of cold milk, just like her classmates. Before that day, the only milk she’d ever had was warm, from the cow to her glass, she says. About 30 minutes after returning from the cafeteria, she vomited all over her desk. She cried in embarrassment as her teacher called her mother to come pick her up.

That afternoon, while sitting at home feeling humiliated, a classmate came by to drop off a stack of paintings the students had made for her—many featuring smiley faces, and a few with sad tears trickling down. Miller surmised even at that young age that the teacher had likely explained to the students that she was from another country and still getting used to the customs—and the food—of other cultures, and that her classmates’ job was to make her feel welcome.

That was the day Miller learned about empathy, she says—something that has guided her personal and professional life ever since. “You may not walk in the same shoes as someone else [or] understand the struggles that they’re going through,” says the 60-year-old married mother of three daughters, but you can “be there for them to make sure that they feel included and that you care about them.”

These days, as one of only a few Indian American lieutenant governors in the nation’s history and the first woman of color and immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland, the Darnestown resident is using the lessons she learned as a new arrival to this country to help improve the lives of all Marylanders.

Among her priorities: tackling the stigma surrounding mental health, recruiting life-science and tech companies to the state, and chairing the Governor’s Council on Interfaith Outreach, which brings together religious leaders to address faith-based intolerance and violence.

“When you come to this country as an immigrant,” Miller says, “you are so grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to you … [that you] want to give back.”

Miller spent eight years in the Maryland House of Delegates before then-gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore (D) asked her to be his running mate. That was in 2021, a year before the statewide election and two years after she’d made an unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress.

During her time as a delegate, Miller sponsored and co-sponsored nearly 100 bills, many of which became law. Eighty percent of those bills, she says, were driven by Maryland families who reached out to her for help. Among them: the parents of a young woman murdered by an ex-boyfriend who had violated his restraining order. The grieving parents wanted to protect domestic violence victims by requiring their alleged attackers to wear GPS tracking systems until trial, if the accusers requested it. The bill became law and took effect in 2017. It’s now known as Amber’s Law, named in memory of the couple’s murdered daughter.

“One of the things I respect most about Aruna is that she could have chosen to do anything with her time and talents, and she chose a life of service,” Moore says via email. “In every chapter of her journey, you can see the fingerprints of those she has helped to uplift.”

Before holding public office, Miller worked for 25 years as a civil and transportation engineer with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, focusing on easing traffic congestion and expanding access to public transit for the disabled and the underprivileged.

Miller became a U.S. citizen in 2000 and says she remembers crying tears of joy her first time in a voting booth, when she cast her ballot for presidential candidate Al Gore. “I was like, this is what it means to be an American,” she says.

After the U.S. Supreme Court halted the vote recount in Florida that Miller believes might have given Gore the victory over George W. Bush in that close race, she says she discovered her interest in politics. She called the local Democratic Party, became a precinct volunteer and eventually a member of Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee. When the District 15 seat in the House of Delegates opened up, her colleagues encouraged her to run.

“Coming here as an immigrant, you’re not thinking about running for public office,” she says. “You work hard. You study hard … and do what you need to do. Never, ever in my wildest dreams did I think that I’d be in public office.”

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Dana Marlowe

A shower of panties rained down on British pop sensation Charli XCX as she belted out two of her hits during the finale of the Grammy Awards in February. As the singer crooned and gyrated before a television audience of more than 15 million—and the pile of unmentionables grew to more than 10,000 items—a caption popped up on viewers’ television screens: “All unworn undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence through I Support the Girls.”

“I was freaking out. The name of this organization is on-screen [at] the Grammys! Are you kidding? I was freaking out,” recalls I Support the Girls’ founder and executive director Dana Marlowe, 49, who was watching the show at a friend’s house and trying not to scream so she could record the television screen on her phone.

For Marlowe, who lives in Silver Spring with her husband and two teenage sons, the Rockville-based nonprofit started slowly, then all at once. Ten years ago, after shedding 35 pounds, she was looking for a place to donate her like-new bras that had become too large. A salesperson at Soma, a lingerie shop in Westfield Montgomery mall that has since closed, recommended she bring the undergarments to a women’s shelter.

“Homeless women need bras,” Marlowe recalls the salesperson saying.

After donating her items to a Washington, D.C., shelter, Marlowe asked in an online post whether anyone had gently worn bras or individually wrapped menstrual products they’d like to donate. Before long, she was inundated with bras from Facebook friends she barely knew, and offers of financial donations from local businesses and philanthropic foundations around the country. Even Hollywood studios and Broadway costume designers started reaching out.

“They have to buy so many different bras and camisoles that … don’t even get used because they’re not the right size or look for the outfit,” says Marlowe, who chose the charity’s name because she liked the double meaning of the word “girls.”

Today, the organization that started with Marlowe’s 16 bras is making a global impact. As of June, I Support the Girls and its 51 affiliates across the world, including branches as far away as the Philippines and Pakistan, have gathered and distributed more than 40 million bras, panties and menstrual products to organizations serving women living in shelters and on the streets, according to I Support the Girls.

Rachael Heger, 43, who opened I Support the Girls’ first affiliate office more than nine years ago in Indianapolis, says Marlowe’s brilliance lies in taking an easy ask—Do you have any individually wrapped tampons to spare?—and explaining how these simple donations offer dignity to women in poverty. “Can you imagine having your period and not just being able to go to your car, to CVS, to your co-worker, whatever, and be able to get a pad or a tampon?” Heger asks.

As for the Grammys, Marlowe’s team was told in advance of the donation—just as it was notified about a similar donation of bras and panties last year after Charli XCX recorded a music video with pop superstar Billie Eilish.

What thrilled Marlowe the most was the Grammys shoutout. Public mentions raise awareness of the ongoing need for bras, panties and menstrual products, she says, and they help shed the taboo surrounding the topic.

“Girls still stick tampons up their sleeves when, you know, passing them to each other [in] math class. … People still use coded terms instead of periods and menstruation,” Marlowe says. “As long as we use different language-encoded euphemisms, it’s harder to raise awareness.”

Since founding I Support the Girls in 2015, Marlowe says she has taken her cause to more than 3,000 media outlets—television, radio, newspapers, magazines and podcasts—to raise awareness of the need and her organization’s efforts to ameliorate it. In December, The Kelly Clarkson Show crowned the organization “Good Neighbor of the Year.”

Marlowe also runs a for-profit business she started 16 years ago called Accessibility Partners, which advises companies and federal agencies about how to make their workplace technology more disability-friendly. Both organizations have a common mission: bringing dignity to those who might otherwise be overlooked.

Marlowe says it’s the stories of the people she serves that propel her forward. Like the woman she met at a bra distribution event in Washington, D.C., several years ago. The woman had two requests: a comfortable sports bra that could double as a purse for storing personal items in her cleavage when she’s sleeping on the streets, and a red lacy bra, like those worn by smiling women in ads she sees on the Metro.

Why the red bra? Marlowe recalls asking her.

“You know, I never get to feel beautiful … and these women in these red lacy bras just always look so happy,” Marlowe recalls the woman saying. Then the woman added, “Nobody has to know that I’m wearing it, and it’s close to my heart.”

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Danielle Cantor Jeweler

While Danielle Cantor Jeweler has spent more than 25 years in the sports industry—nearly half of that as the only female certified sports agent representing NBA players in high-stakes marketing and salary negotiations—her policy has been to stay out of the spotlight.

“I always believed that my role as an agent is to be behind the scenes and to uplift my clients and put them in the best light,” she says.

It was only about five years ago when the Potomac resident’s focus shifted toward mentoring the next generation of women in sports that she became willing to talk—at least a bit—about herself. “I realized I had this platform to really make an impact on the future of the industry,” she says.

The married mother of two daughters is executive vice president of F.A.M.E., or Falk Associates Management Enterprises, the boutique sports representation firm founded by sports agent David Falk—best known for representing NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Falk met Jeweler in 2000, shortly after she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she played Division I soccer. She had landed a job in the marketing department of SFX Sports Group, then a sports agency Falk says had more than 10,000 clients. Falk was chairman; he’d sold his first iteration of F.A.M.E. to SFX in 1998.

A few years into Jeweler’s tenure there, Falk began seeing some of the projects that Jeweler did for his clients and was impressed. When he relaunched F.A.M.E. in 2007, he asked her to be his partner.

“She’s driven to be successful. … She’s got [what they call in] sports, a good motor,” Falk says.

“She is representing very competitive, very egotistical guys who [have] people … [telling] them how great they are,” and she’s stood her ground and garnered their respect, he adds.

Falk says he’ll never forget when, in 2019, she persuaded NBA guard Malcolm Brogdon, a client at the time, not to accept the Indiana Pacers’ initial offer of $40 million. She’d determined he was worth twice that. Brogdon was eager to sign, but he heeded her advice and soon signed a deal with the Pacers that earned him $85 million, according to ESPN.

These days, the woman who negotiated former NBA superstar Patrick Ewing’s marketing contracts and managed the late Kobe Bryant’s brand portfolio teaches a class with Falk on negotiations and conflict management at George Washington University Law School. She also runs a sports industry mentorship program that grows larger every year despite operating completely by word of mouth.

Jeweler says she has realized over the years that motivating others to unlock their potential gives her the greatest satisfaction. As an adviser to the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association, she successfully pushed the players’ union to demand their first collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which was ratified in 2022.

Jeweler says many of the lessons she learned about hard work and perseverance came from her experience as the goalkeeper for an elite travel soccer team competing in a national championship game when she was about 13. With less than a minute left, the opposing team scored two goals on shots that were too high for her to defend. Her team lost 2-1.

She says her coach was so angry that he benched her for the entire next season and even recruited a taller girl from another team to replace her.

Jeweler didn’t quit the team. Instead, she asked her parents to hire a goalkeeper trainer to teach her how to jump higher and block shots.

“I worked all winter inside a gym, putting mats on the floor, diving on the mats … trying to get better,” she says. During games, she still sat on the bench, she says, but “all the while I was putting in the work that no one could see.”

The extra training left her so confident that when tryouts came for Walt Whitman’s girls varsity soccer team, she knew she could land the goalie position at the Bethesda school, even as a rising freshman who hadn’t played goalkeeper the entire year before. She made the team and started as goalie all four years, graduating in 1997.

It taught her that when you prepare enough for something, you’ll go into it with the mindset of success. “That’s my superpower, that’s my secret sauce,” she says. “I can outwork anyone.”

Editor’s note: Danielle Cantor Jeweler’s sister-in-law Stacy Cantor works at Bethesda Magazine. That connection did not influence the editors’ selection process.

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Hena Khan

Two decades ago, Hena Khan stopped by her older son’s Montessori preschool class in Bethesda during Ramadan with traditional holiday treats. When she arrived, she saw the teaching assistant reading to the children about the Muslim holy month from a printout downloaded from the internet, she says. Informative? Yes. Engaging? No.

A Pakistani American born in the Washington, D.C., area and raised in Potomac, Khan, now 52, couldn’t find any storybooks written for Muslim American children about Ramadan, she says, and found few children’s books written from the perspective of Muslim American kids at all.

A voracious reader growing up, she hadn’t seen a Muslim American represented in any of her favorite books, but she assumed that had changed by the new millennium. Realizing it hadn’t, Khan, a freelance writer who had just given birth to her second son, decided to do better for her sons’ generation.

She wrote Night of the Moon: A Muslim Holy Story, a picture book about Ramadan as seen through the eyes of a young Pakistani American girl. It was published in 2008 and was so well received that Khan started writing more stories featuring Muslim American children as main characters. Some of her stories focused on Muslim holidays or customs; others were about sports or friends—relatable topics for any American kid.

In 2016, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, then the publishing home of the Curious George series, asked Khan to write It’s Ramadan, Curious George—and her career as a leading Muslim American children’s book author was launched.

Today, Khan, who lives in Rockville with her husband and sons, is the author or co-author of more than 35 books, nearly all written from the perspective of Muslim American young people—from brightly illustrated rhyming tales for toddlers and preschoolers to chapter books for middle schoolers that tackle everything from teenage anxiety and social media stress to having a name that teachers nearly always mispronounce. Khan’s stories have received dozens of awards and accolades, including best book awards from NPR, Kirkus Reviews, The Washington Post and the New York Public Library.

Her latest book, a picture book for young children titled Dark Nights and Light Hearts: A Muslim Book of Opposites, was released in July.

What nearly all her books share is a tale told in a way that is inclusive to those outside the faith. In her Zara trilogy, inspired by Beverly Cleary’s Ramona series (one of Khan’s favorites growing up), Pakistani American Zara pals around with her best friend, a Jewish girl who lives across the street. It’s an autobiographical reference to Khan’s childhood friend Naomi, whose family moved to Potomac from Israel when Khan was in second grade.

“I hope readers of all backgrounds can root for these characters and see themselves in them, but then also get to learn about a family that may be different from their own,” says Khan, who graduated from Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School in 1991. “Hopefully there’s always something there for a reader to be like, ‘Oh, I get her. … I felt that way myself.’ ”

Khan’s writing has always been inclusive, according to longtime friend Andrea Menotti, who was an editor at Scholastic when she encouraged Khan to write the books she thought were missing from library shelves. “She wants to welcome people in and help them, you know, just experience those cultural things that she loves.”

Khan says she’ll never forget the high school-aged student at a book signing who approached her in tears to let her know how impactful her books were to her while growing up. Or the many times children tell her that her books make them feel proud to be a Muslim American. Or the numerous school librarians who share that after they read her stories to a class, students from diverse backgrounds share parts of their lives that they’d previously kept to themselves.

“They felt emboldened to do it [because] their experience was being celebrated and shared,” Khan says. “That’s [what] means the most to me.”

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

LaTisha Gasaway-Paul

Two weeks before the 2025 Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival, an annual event she helped transform into the largest such celebration in the Washington, D.C., region, LaTisha Gasaway-Paul is standing in the lobby of the Bette Carol Thompson Scotland Neighborhood Recreation Center in Potomac’s historically Black community of Scotland. She’s naming those she considers the neighborhood’s heroes.

Among them, one of Gasaway-Paul’s elder cousins, for whom the rec center was named when it was completed in 2014. Gasaway-Paul will never forget accompanying Thompson to an Action in Montgomery meeting in the early 2000s to discuss replacing the dilapidated center there at the time.

Gasaway-Paul says Thompson looked her in the eye after the meeting and said, “One day, you will be walking in my footsteps.”

Today, as the unofficial matriarch of Scotland, Gasaway-Paul, 46, is making her elders proud. She led the charge to raise more than $10 million to rebuild the Scotland A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Zion Church following a 2019 flood. She also advocates on behalf of Scotland and other historically Black communities.

“She’ll just see everything around her, like how people do things here and how people do things there,” says Jay Martin, 61, one of Gasaway-Paul’s many Scotland cousins. “She’ll say, ‘I’m going to do it, but I’m going to put my own spin on it, and my spin is I’m going to help everyone.’ ”

The neighborhood was founded in 1880 by her great-great-grandfather, William Dove, a freed slave who had purchased 36 acres at auction for $210. The county had only agreed to sell to him—and then to his family members—because it deemed the land too swampy to farm, Gasaway-Paul says.

As a child, Gasaway-Paul lived in the community with her mother and two younger sisters. Just before she started third grade, her grandmother—then a reverend at the church, which remains the emotional heart of the community—persuaded Gasaway-Paul’s mother to move with her daughters to Germantown. For years, her grandmother drove every Sunday morning to pick up young LaTisha and bring her to the Scotland church, Gasaway-Paul recalls. Other family members came regularly to bring her to county meetings when Scotland was being discussed.

It wasn’t until years later that Gasaway-Paul understood her grandmother’s motive in insisting upon the move: “The reason we had to move out of Scotland was to learn how other things worked in other communities … what the county [did] for others, things that didn’t happen in Scotland,” she says.

Among the many indignities the neighborhood suffered over the decades: In the 1960s, when the county paved Seven Locks Road to facilitate development of new upscale white communities the county did nothing to improve the rocky dirt road leading into Scotland. Not long after, when the Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission expanded the county’s sewer system to include the Seven Locks Road area, it skipped Scotland. The omissions had been thinly veiled attempts to get the last of Scotland’s original families to sell their properties to developers who wanted to build luxury homes on the site, which by then was valued at $10,000 an acre, according to news reports.

“The difference between the ’60s versus 2025 is we’re not just surviving, I want us to thrive,” says Gasaway-Paul, who moved back to Scotland about 10 years ago with her husband and five children.

Since returning, Gasaway-Paul has been pushing the county to renovate the 25 townhouses in the community still owned by original descendants (the other 75 are rental units, according to Gasaway-Paul). She is also advocating for the addition of sidewalks so Scotland families can walk to church safely, and she is leading efforts to support the county’s other historically Black neighborhoods—especially those that don’t have someone like her to represent them.

Gasaway-Paul says there once were 80 historically Black communities in the county; now, she says, fewer than 10 still have their original descendants and their church or community center. But, she says, “we still want to recognize that they were once there.”

Of the nearly $100,000 raised from Scotland’s multiday Juneteenth festival in 2024, about a third was dedicated to supporting these “kinship communities,” she says.

“We just want to make sure that our stories continue to be told, our history and our legacy remains, and educating each other is the No. 1 thing,” Gasaway-Paul says, “because if we don’t educate ourselves, then our stories get untold.”

Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Pati Jinich

It’s a June afternoon and James Beard Award-winning television host, cookbook author and chef Pati Jinich is preparing ceviche at Marriott International’s new test kitchen in Bethesda. The hotel giant is sponsoring the event to promote its new partnership with Jinich, who has begun offering cooking and travel “experiences” (as Marriott marketing materials call them) at several of its resorts in Mexico.

As Jinich, 53, chops the ingredients—and points out the differences between Mexican and Peruvian ceviche—she looks out the two-story windows that face the kitchen, sees the storm brewing outside, and says in her lilting Mexican accent, “The rain looks so beautiful!”

It’s classic Jinich: using her growing platform to expose her audience to new perspectives—on everything from the weather to the foods we eat. It’s this desire to challenge people’s preconceived notions that led her to quit her job as a political analyst nearly two decades ago to focus on what she calls “serious storytelling” about food—and then to expand the boundaries of what that can mean.

Jinich, who is Jewish, was born and raised in Mexico City. All of her grandparents came to Mexico as children or teens from Eastern Europe and met there. Jinich earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in Mexico. She came to the U.S. with her husband, who is also from Mexico City. She earned her master’s degree in Latin American studies from Georgetown University in 2005 and landed what she considered her dream job: political analyst for a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. The couple settled in Chevy Chase in 2010 with their three sons.

“She was a brilliant student and, you know, exceptionally energetic [with] intense curiosity,” says Michael Shifter, one of her professors at Georgetown. He was also vice president of the think tank at the time and encouraged her to apply for a position there.

But Jinich’s enthusiasm for policy analysis didn’t last long. “I was working very hard … and I wasn’t touching anyone’s life,” she says. “I felt like I wasn’t making a difference.”

Soon Jinich, who became a dual Mexican and American citizen in 2006, decided that a better way to build bridges among cultures is through food: sharing stories about where dishes come from and how they came to be. “I realized that I had more fun researching about food” than public policy, she says.

Among the stories she wrote after leaving her job was a piece for The New York Times about the origins of Caesar salad. (It was the brainchild of an Italian immigrant and restaurateur in Tijuana, Mexico.)

She also enrolled at the now-shuttered L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg to hone her technical skills and began teaching a series of cooking classes at the Mexican Cultural Institute in D.C. To attract sponsors to subsidize the cost of food and supplies for the classes, she’d make guest appearances on morning television shows and prepare dishes that she taught her students to make.

Her vivacious personality led to proposals from media outlets for her own cooking show. The Food Network offered her a show, but not one focused on Mexican food and insisted that she work with a voice coach to lose her Mexican accent, she says. She declined the offer and instead partnered with local PBS affiliate WETA-TV, which let her create the cooking and travel show she envisioned. “She had wonderful ideas, and she was hardworking and determined, and we knew that we could … have a hit on our hands,” says Karen Fritz, who was WETA’s vice president of program development and syndication at the time.

Today, four-time Emmy-nominated Pati’s Mexican Table—now in its 14th season on PBS—airs on nearly every PBS station around the country, and internationally, according to Fritz. The show introduces viewers to native peoples of different Mexican regions and those whose ancestors came there bearing recipes from their homelands that they adapted to their new environment. Each episode ends with Jinich in her home kitchen in Chevy Chase preparing her version of one or two of the dishes featured in the show.

More recently, Jinich has also been producing and hosting two prime-time docuseries for PBS: the James Beard Award-winning La Frontera with Pati Jinich, which premiered in 2021 and focuses on life along the U.S.-Mexican border; and Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana, which premiered in April. Over several seasons, Panamericana will follow Jinich as she travels the Pan-American Highway—a network of roads that connect northernmost Alaska to the southern tip of Argentina.

She hopes her work inspires viewers to reevaluate the preconceived notions they may have about the U.S.-Mexico border. Burritos, nachos and the margarita were created in Mexico’s northern border towns, she says. “Nobody talks about the 31 million people that are there just living their lives and enriching not one but two countries at the same time.”

Amy Halpern is the recipient of the American Society of Journalists and Authors’ 2025 Arlene Award. She is also the associate producer of an Emmy Award-winning documentary. She lives in Potomac.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.