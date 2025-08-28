State schools superintendent, Maryland’s first lady visit MCPS schools 

In a third-grade classroom Wednesday at Rockville’s Ritchie Park Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor asked students if they knew how many jurisdictions state Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright oversees.

Their guesses? Anywhere from 1,400 to 100 – not quite near the actual mark of 24.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Wright told the group of students with a smile.

Wright, alongside Maryland first lady Dawn Moore, visited the Rockville school and Cold Spring Elementary in Potomac with Taylor and local elected officials such as school board President Julie Yang to kick off the new school year on their tour of Maryland schools.

- Advertisement -

“Anytime we can have an esteemed guest like both of them come for our students to just walk through and see what our building looks like, our daily living, for students and just express gratitude and or have a little personal connection, I think it is a good thing for students and the community,” Cold Spring Elementary Principal Natalie Hambrecht told Bethesda Today after the visit.

Tuesday marked the first day of the 2025-2026 MCPS school year after kindergarteners, sixth and ninth graders got a sneak preview of school day activities on Monday. Wednesday marked the second day of school for the district’s roughly 160,000 students.

For the principals of Cold Spring and Ritchie Park, the visit was an opportunity to show off their schools, which have received high rankings on the Maryland School Report Card, which measures school performance. Cold Spring received five stars and Ritchie Park four stars on a five-star rating scale for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It’s very exciting. Ritchie Park is a really special place,” Principal Cassandra Heifetz, who has served as the school’s leader for two years, told Bethesda Today shortly before the officials visited Wednesday. “I know they’re going to see that when they get here. Our students and staff and families are just really excited for their visit.”

Heifetz replaced former principal Andrew Winter, who was acquitted of assaulting a student in 2024.

At both schools, the gaggle of elected officials and school staff toured the halls and visited classrooms, with Taylor introducing the guests to the students.

“These are the folks who make rules. And they make rules for making your school a better place, and they also make rules for making the place that we live a better place,” Taylor told the third-grade class at Ritchie Park.

In a kindergarten class in the Rockville school, Moore talked with students about the sports they play and their favorite subjects.

“[The students] clearly came ready to learn,” Moore told Bethesda Today after the visit. “Their teachers are amazing, because you can tell they’re prepared and ready for the students, just the way that they communicated with them, the lessons that I could see taking place. And so it’s a really exciting time in a young person’s life — going back to school.”

- Advertisement -

Wright told Bethesda Today during the visits that there’s “nothing like the excitement” of a new school year.

A year of changes for MCPS

The school year is full of changes for MCPS, including the new transition day as well as shifts in grading regulations, modifications to the student code of conduct and the implementation of a new cell phone policy. The district also announced last week that it would provide curriculum overviews to families every nine weeks in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that requires MCPS to allow families to opt out of lessons based on their religious beliefs.

MCPS also is in the midst of fixing a number of issues with background screenings, after an Aug. 4 report found that almost half of MCPS staff had outdated background checks. A program analysis and boundary study are also underway for MCPS.

On Wednesday, when asked whether state education officials planned to implement accountability measures for MCPS concerning the background check backlogs, Wright said she had “a lot of confidence” in Taylor to fix the issue.

“He and I have had a lengthy discussion about it, and [he’s] got a plan for resolving it. He’s already put that in motion,” Wright said.