Public Safety & Justice

Overdose Remembrance Day event to be held in Rockville Thursday night

Resource fair, candlelight vigil come as county saw 20 overdose deaths in the first half of 2025

By Elia Griffin
August 28, 2025 10:21 a.m.
A commemorative photo gallery honored those who died of a drug overdose
A commemorative photo gallery honored those who died of a drug overdose near Memorial Plaza in Rockville in 2021. Photo credit: Steve Bohnel

Montgomery County is hosting a ceremony and candlelight vigil Thursday evening in downtown Rockville to remember those in the county who have died by overdose, according to a county press release.

The event, which is sponsored by the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, will begin with a resource fair at 5:30 p.m. and then a vigil at 7 p.m. at Memorial Plaza, 101 Monroe St.

Thursday’s event falls on International Overdose Awareness Day and marks the 10th year the ceremony has been held in the county, according to the release. The event will also mark the beginning of National Recovery Month, which aims to increase awareness and inform the public about mental health and substance use disorders, the release said.

In June, the county reported a continued decline in overdose deaths when compared to previous years. As of June 25, there were 20 fatal overdoses in the county in 2025, according to a report by the county Department of Health and Human Services. In 2024, there were 83 overdose deaths, a drop from 138 in 2023.

County Executive Marc Elrich said in a release about Thursday’s event that the ceremony and vigil “help us come together as a community to reduce stigma, raise awareness and make sure people know that help is available” from the county.

“Substance use and overdose have touched too many families in our community, and we have a responsibility to respond with compassion, support and action,” Elrich said in the release. “We recognize the pain that so many people are living with, and we stand with those who are grieving, those who are in recovery and those still struggling.”

During the resource fair, attendees can tour the Community Opioid Prevention Education Trailer. The trailer is managed by the Montgomery County police department’s Community Engagement Division and aims to educate residents in English and Spanish how to identify signs of drug use, according to the police department’s website. There will also be a commemorative photo display with photos of individuals who have died from overdoses.

Family members and friends who have lost loved ones to an overdose are welcomed to attend the event and vigil, the release said. The plaza is located between the Isiah “Ike” Leggett Executive Office building and Montgomery County Circuit Court. Free parking is available at the Circuit Court jury parking lot at the corner of East Jefferson and Monroe streets.

The event comes about two weeks after a Silver Spring man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection with the 2022 overdose death of Bethesda teen Landen Hausman. The teen was a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

