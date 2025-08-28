Izola Shaw formally declares her candidacy for District 3 County Council seat

Izola Shaw formally declared her candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Montgomery County Council in next year’s Democratic primary in a press release on Thursday.

Shaw, 46, was elected to the Rockville City Council in 2023. She is a communications strategist and consultant who has worked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and, most recently, the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to her councilmember webpage.

“Recognizing the challenges facing her fellow federal employees, Shaw led an effort to organize a union at NIH—only to be abruptly laid off by the Trump administration,” Thursday’s press release said.

Shaw’s announcement came less than two weeks after she created a campaign committee to run for the District 3 seat—which is largely comprised of the county’s two largest incorporated municipalities, Gaithersburg and Rockville. She indicated in filing the committee that she plans to utilize the county’s public campaign finance system to help underwrite her candidacy.

Shaw is the first candidate to declare that she is running for the seat, which is being vacated next year by Sidney Katz—who is barred from seeking re-election after serving three terms.

Another potential candidate for the District 3 slot in the June 2026 Democratic primary is Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, who is seeking re-election to a third full term in that post this November. Candidates must file with the state elections boards by February 2026 in order to officially appear on the election ballot.

Earlier this month, Ashman said he had “gotten a lot of encouragement from people in both Gaithersburg and Rockville to consider running for District 3 in 2026,” while adding, “I haven’t made a decision on that yet.”

A primary involving Ashman and Shaw would appear to set up a faceoff between candidates from the Democrats’ centrist and progressive wings—with Shaw’s announcement Thursday dwelling heavily on themes emphasized by party progressives.

“It is unacceptable that most families in this county struggle with affordability, from skyrocketing housing costs, rising grocery prices, to a lack of access to childcare—leading to growing financial instability,” Shaw declared, adding: “It is unconscionable that ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] raids terrorize our neighborhoods, targeting vulnerable immigrant communities. Montgomery County deserves a voice that will champion bold, generational change.”

Shaw’s written announcement of candidacy also highlighted her advocacy of the $15 minimum wage now in place in the county, while declaring, “Her leadership placed affordable housing at the forefront of the city’s agenda, resulting in unprecedented investments in Rockville’s affordable housing program.”

While not specifically mentioned in her press release, Shaw was a leading advocate this year of an unsuccessful effort to enact rent controls in the city of Rockville. Two years after the County Council voted in favor of rent stabilization for much of Montgomery County—but not including incorporated cities such as Rockville and Gaithersburg–the Rockville City Council this summer July voted down rent caps on a 5-2 vote.

Shaw graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., with bachelor’s degree in political science and history, and later received her master’s degree in economic and community development from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

In winning election to the Rockville City Council two years ago, Shaw finished third in a 12-person race to capture one of four available council slots.

Prior to that, she was a member of the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission and chaired the county’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee.